Vermont Edition

Political reporters preview Vermont's 2024 primaries

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:36 PM EDT

Vermont’s primary elections are on Tuesday, August 13. Voters will voice their opinions on who they want to move on to the November election. On ballots across the state this year are state legislature seats, lieutenant governor candidates and two Democrats vying to challenge Governor Phil Scott. VT Digger’s statehouse bureau chief Sarah Mearhoff, and WCAX's politics reporter Calvin Cutler explain this year's primary cycle, dive into the most watched races, and talk about how the races compare to 2022's election cycle.

Polls close at 7 PM. You can check the Secretary of State's website, or call your town or city clerk to find where you can vote, check your registration status or your voter mailing address. Vermont Public also hosted a series of primary debates which you can watch here.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
