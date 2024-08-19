Vermont's youngest delegate at the DNC: 'This is my future. I want to have a say in it.'

The Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago today, and Vermont's delegation is one of the youngest in the country.

Nine of the 14 voting delegates are under the age of 37 — and four are under 26.

The youngest Vermont delegate in Chicago is Addie Lentzner of Bennington, who will be entering her sophomore year at Middlebury College. She's been a political activist in Vermont for several years.

Vermont Public's Bob Kinzel had a chance to talk with her before she left about how she sees her role at the convention.

This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Bob Kinzel: Addie, Vermont has one of the youngest delegations at the Democratic National Convention this year. What do you see as the significance of that?

Addie Lentzner: I think it's it's hugely significant. A lot of times, politicians will talk so much about how they love getting out the youth vote and how much they support youth vote and how much they need the youth vote, but when it comes to actual politics and actual being in the room, a lot of times, youth aren't there. And so I think having the youngest delegation coming from Vermont and having such such young young people involved is so powerful, and it sends a message that young people are not just receivers, but we want to be part of the solution too, and we want to be part of the journey to bettering politics.

Bob Kinzel: Does it indicate to you that there's a new, younger wave of people getting interested in political issues in Vermont, almost a passing of the torch from one generation to another?

Addie Lentzner: Definitely, I have definitely seen that with even just in schools and in my college and my high school, and through organizations that I'm a part of with other high schools, there are so many young people who care deeply about the world we live in and our state and want to make a difference in it. And that's been really, really energizing for me to see. So I think this is part of a wave in Vermont of young people coming up and saying, Hey, this is my future. I want to have a say in it.

Erin Hooley / Associated Press Preparation is underway at the United Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Chicago.

Bob Kinzel: You've been active in political issues for a number of years. Have you had to deal with some people who might downplay some of your concerns and thoughts because they feel, hey, you don't have enough experience?

Addie Lentzner: Oh, definitely. I have heard from, I mean, I've heard it from superintendents. I've heard it from many people who are saying, "Oh, you, what? You're 18, 19, 17, you shouldn't be making these decisions. You shouldn't be having this voice, and you don't understand what the real problems are. You don't have that experience." And to that, I say, well, that's why we need to work together — but we as young people, I am a young person, have special experience and a perspective that adults don't have. And so if I'm not part of this conversation, then things aren't going to get better. And that, you know, it's really discouraging to hear that, but I also think it's so much part of our society that youth are more of the receivers than the ones acting, and I think that's something that needs to be changed. And slowly it is changing.

Bob Kinzel: So tell me, why did you want to be a delegate at the Democratic National Convention?

Addie Lentzner: That is a good question. So I initially, like, a year ago, I had no idea what, like — I was involved in the Democratic Party. I had been since I was little, but I didn't know much about the convention. I didn't know that it was a possibility for me to join. And I found out more about it, and decided to put my name in, and ended up — I'm going. I think it's really important for young people to be going, because especially with this election, we're facing two choices, and bringing young people into this is really important. So when I was going into the DNC, I had no idea it was gonna, like — I had no idea it was going to be this consequential, really. And now I'm super excited.

I had no idea it was going to be this consequential, really. And now I'm super excited. Vermont DNC delegate Addie Lentzner

Bob Kinzel: Is this convention also an opportunity for you to meet with some young people from other states and talk about some of the issues that you have in common?

Addie Lentzner: Oh yeah, we actually already have a Discord with like 150 of us who are under like 30 going to the convention. And we talk about all sorts of policy issues, which is really cool.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.