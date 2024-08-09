Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

‘There will be damage’ as Debby arrives, officials warn Vermonters to stay vigilant

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:46 PM EDT
Clouds slide over a peak of a large, tree-covered mountain.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Clouds slide over the Forehead of Mount Mansfield, as seen from Underhill on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

With Debby tracking westward into the Adirondacks, Vermont is now expected to dodge the worst of the storm. But that doesn’t mean that the state is out of the woods.

State officials warned Vermonters to stay vigilant Friday and overnight, as the post-tropical cyclone brings more rain and high winds to an already flood-battered landscape.

“Even though we don't expect to see as much damage as we once did from this storm, there's still going to be challenges, especially in the Northeast Kingdom, after many areas saw significant rainfall over the last 30 days,” Gov. Phil Scott said at a Friday morning press conference.

Swift-water rescue teams are already staged across the state, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said. Already, state officials have received an emergency declaration from the White House, which will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide the state with additional search and rescue teams and partial reimbursements for emergency expenses.

After a rainy summer — and back-to-back floods in July — public safety officials are particularly concerned about saturated soils and already-high rivers. There have already been sharp rises in the Mad River and Winooski River, Morrison said, and the Passumpsic River reached flood stage early this morning in East Haven.

In Plainfield, town officials told people who live near the Great Brook to evacuate to higher ground ahead of expected waters rising later Friday.

The storm is also expected to bring sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. That could down trees and power lines, and Morrison said it’s “highly likely” that there could be power outages across the state. There’s also a potential for isolated tornadoes, particularly in southern Vermont.

A tornado watch has been issued for the following areas until 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Essex County, New York
  • Addison County
  • Bennington County
  • Rutland County
  • Windham County
  • Windsor County

“Stay safe, Vermont. While Debby is not packing as big a punch as we anticipated, it will impact us. There will be damage. There will be various types of flooding. It will be a challenging next 18 hours,” Morrison said.

Flood recovery resources

      Lola Duffort
      Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. She's previously reported in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida (where she grew up) and Canada (where she went to college).
