MAP: Flood damage reported by Vermonters

More than 2,100 Vermonters have reported this month’s flooding damaged their homes, along with about 250 businesses.

The state collected the reports through Vermont 211, and the data will help demonstrate the level of need required for a major disaster declaration and unlock assistance from FEMA.

As of the morning of July 25, Vermonters have filed 2,137 resident reports (with 111 filed by renters), and 254 business reports.

Middlesex, Richmond, Plainfield, Lyndon and Barre City led with over 100 resident reports each. For businesses, Lyndon had the most (32) followed by St. Johnsbury (25), Barre City (25) and Plainfield (10).

The data only represents reports submitted by people and is not a final count of the damage, said Mark Bosma, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management. The numbers are expected to increase as more reports come in.

People affected by the July floods can submit a resident or business damage report on Vermont 211’s website, or by calling 2-1-1.

At a press conference last Friday, Vermont Emergency Management Director Eric Forand said 211 calls were much higher in the days immediately following this year’s flooding compared to the same period after last year’s flooding.

“Five days in last year, they were at like 350 folks that called 211, and now we’re at 1,900,” Forand said. “We feel like that’s mostly indicative of the fact that it’s now socialized for them to call immediately and they understand what they need to do.”

Carly Berlin / Vermont Public and VTDigger A sign in Peacham asks residents to report flood damage to 211 on July 15, 2024.

