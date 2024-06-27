State wins crucial federal funding for mental health programs

Vermont will receive federal funding to support ongoing work to establish two new mental health and substance use programs in Randolph and Rutland.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants will go towards the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, models at Rutland Mental Health Services and at Clara Martin Center.

The CCBHC program is a nationwide initiative to support small, local mental health clinics in low-income regions using Medicaid dollars to provide equitable access to the services.

Vermont Department of Mental Health Collaborations Director Cheryle Wilcox said both clinics began working on establishing the programs last year, and latest so-called Demonstration Grants will allow them to continue working toward federal certification for the Medicaid-sponsored programs.

“Becoming a Demonstration State means that the two of them can get enhanced federal match for the services,” Wilcox said. “So it’s more investment in these community providers to be able to provide mental health and substance use services in their regions.”

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics must offer 24/7 services, include physical wellness in its treatments, as well concentrate specifically on the needs of veterans.

Wilcox says once a clinic is certified, which is what the two clinics in Vermont are working towards, Medicaid will cover the reimbursement.

“This allows anyone, any age, any insurance to walk through the door and access supports and services,” Wilcox said.

Vermont received a $1 million planning grant last year and the planning work has been underway in Randolph and Rutland.

Wilcox said the state does not yet know how much it will receive during this phase, or how long the federal funding will last. But she says receiving the Demonstration Grants means HHS is supportive of the work already underway.

“The past two years have been spent readying our capacity to offer new services to the Rutland Region, which we have begun to do, and we look forward to fully embracing the CCBHC model as the Gold Standard for comprehensive, integrated mental health and substance use services,” said Rutland Mental Health Services Community Care Network CEO Dick Courcelle.

Courcelle added that the group is focused on expanding care for adults with substance use disorders, youth with serious emotional disturbance, rural older adults challenged by mental illness and substance misuse, and members of the armed forces and veterans.

Vermont was one of 10 states to receive the Demonstration Grants this month, and in a press release Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the model has already been successful in other states that have already opened up clinics.

“Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics have significantly improved behavioral health treatment in our country,” Becerra said. “Today’s announcement will dramatically expand and improve access to equitable, quality care for Americans with serious mental health and substance use treatment needs.”

This latest grant will allow the state Agency of Human Services to continue with the federal certification process, do research on rate setting to meet federal Medicaid requirements, as well as do research to see if additional sites can be started in other regions of the state.

"Being selected for the CCBHC Demonstration Program marks a milestone in our efforts to ensure every Vermonter has access to the care they need," said state Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes. “We are excited about the future and our ongoing commitment to bringing integrated care to our communities.”

