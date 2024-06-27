Vermont Public wants your concerns to inform our election coverage. Tell us: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes?
Biden/Trump presidential debate: Watch or listen on Vermont Public
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are set to participate in the first 2024 presidential debate on Thursday at 9 p.m. Here's how to find it on Vermont Public.
Streaming
Video: Watch the debate live on YouTube via PBS News using the player above, or stream our main TV channel.
Audio: Listen on our radio livestream by pressing the green "play" button on this page, or listen on your phone or tablet using the Vermont Public app (iOS/Android).
TV
Tune into Vermont Public's main TV channel at 9 p.m. Find your local channel here.
Radio
Tune into Vermont Public's news radio station at 9 p.m. Find your local station here.