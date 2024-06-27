Biden/Trump presidential debate: Watch or listen on Vermont Public

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are set to participate in the first 2024 presidential debate on Thursday at 9 p.m. Here's how to find it on Vermont Public.



Streaming

Video: Watch the debate live on YouTube via PBS News using the player above, or stream our main TV channel.

Audio: Listen on our radio livestream by pressing the green "play" button on this page, or listen on your phone or tablet using the Vermont Public app (iOS/Android).



TV

Tune into Vermont Public's main TV channel at 9 p.m. Find your local channel here.



Radio

Tune into Vermont Public's news radio station at 9 p.m. Find your local station here.