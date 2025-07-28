Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont corrections commissioner to step down, former Burlington police chief will take over

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published July 28, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT
A man in a blue suit.
Vermont Department of Corrections
/
Courtesy
Gov. Phil Scott announced on Monday that Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml will step down on Aug. 15, and former Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad will take his place.

The head of Vermont’s prison system will step down next month — and be replaced by the former chief of the Burlington Police Department.

Nick Deml, the commissioner of the Department of Corrections, will leave the post on Aug. 15, according to a press release from Gov. Phil Scott’s office.

“Nick has been a valued and strong leader as commissioner of the Department of Corrections,” said Scott in the Monday release. “He’s helped to quickly identify areas of our system that need improvement and implemented policies to improve efficiencies in facilities.”

Former Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad will take over as interim commissioner once Deml steps down, according to the press release.

A white man in a dark blue collared shirt with a patch that reads "Burlington Police" smiles for a portrait in front of a granite wall.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Burlington Chief of Police Jon Murad is pictured at Vermont Public's Colchester office on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Deml became corrections commissioner nearly four years ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of a Seven Days investigation that found numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use at the state’s only women’s prison.

During his tenure, Deml has had to address an uptick in deaths among the incarcerated population, as well as allegations that its previous medical contractor didn’t provide adequate care, according to VTDigger. 

He also had to contend with an acute staffing shortage, oversaw plans to build a new women’s prison, sought to expand drug treatment options in prison, and looked for ways to improve visitation for children of incarcerated fathers.

In a letter shared with Vermont Public, Deml wrote that he’d be launching “an advisory practice to continue the work I care about most.”

Murad left the Burlington Police Department earlier this year after deciding that he would not seek reappointment. He led the department through a rocky period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages and a spike in shootings in 2022.

His tenure was also marked by controversy, including an incident, first reported by Seven Days, in which he threatened to arrest a surgeon treating a gunshot victim.
Latest Stories