Vermont's Welch, Balint say Trump's conviction means 'no one is above the law'

U.S. Senator Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint each said the conviction of former president Donald Trump on 34 criminal charges, stemming from his efforts to hide an alleged affair with an adult film star, is a reaffirmation of the strength of the American judicial system because "no one is above the law."

A New York jury found Trump guilty Thursday on all counts of manipulating business records to cover up a sex scandal that could have affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Welch said the verdict will probably strengthen Trump's popularity with his base of supporters, but could cause independent voters to question the integrity of Trump's candidacy in this year's presidential election.

"No one is above the law, including the president of the United States, so it's a real affirmation for that founding principle of our country that is so essential for our wellbeing," Welch said.

Balint said the jury verdict is an important milestone.

"No one is above the law, not even the former president," Balint said. "It does reaffirm for me that we have to continue to insist, right, we are not a nation of kings, we're not a nation of despots, right? We're a nation of public servants who are elected to serve the people."

Trump responded to the verdict by repeatedly calling it a "rigged trial," and a "disgrace." He is expected to appeal the ruling.

