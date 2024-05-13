Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Sen. Bernie Sanders concerned about Gaza response undermining Biden's domestic agenda

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published May 13, 2024 at 4:06 PM EDT
Two men in suits walk outside on a sunny day
Alex Brandon
/
Associated Press
President Joe Biden, right, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., walk from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Washington.

Senator Bernie Sanders says he's concerned that the conflict in the Middle East may turn out to be President Joe Biden's "Vietnam."

Sanders says he's not comparing the two wars. Instead, he says they are both examples of how presidential support for a war that's dividing the Democratic Party can undermine an administration's domestic agenda.

He says this is what happened to former president Lyndon Johnson as Democratic opposition grew to the Vietnam War. Recently, Sanders told Vermont Public he's concerned the same situation could develop in the Middle East unless there's a cease-fire and an influx of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

"And it's not just young people. It is a significant part of the Democratic base," Sanders said. "And I fear very much that President Biden can also get caught up in a quagmire."

Sanders says he supports Biden's decision to withhold some military weapons from Israel if it launches an attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
