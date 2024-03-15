While state stands up shelters, some Vermonters exit motels without a plan

This story, by Report for America corps member Carly Berlin, was produced through a partnership between VTDigger and Vermont Public.

It was check-out time at the Motel 6 in Colchester on Friday morning, and Chris Lewis was making a beeline toward the bus stop with a couple of backpacks. He’d had a voucher through Vermont’s motel shelter program, which more people qualify for during the coldest winter months. But that annual policy changed today; now people must reapply for a room on a night-by-night basis, based on strict weather-dependent criteria.

Lewis told a reporter that when he last communicated with the state, “they just said, if it was cold enough,” he could keep his room. This gray, rainy Friday did not clear the bar.

“So, gonna have to sleep outside,” Lewis said. He didn’t have a tent.

Legislators had attempted to halt a mass exodus from the motel program ahead of Friday’s cutoff. A recently-passed extension to the program allows many to remain in their rooms until June 30. The new law stipulates that anyone who entered the program under the winter-weather policy — but also qualifies as vulnerable or having experienced a catastrophic life event — should be able to remain until the summer.

When lawmakers voted to extend the program, they also expanded who counts as vulnerable. Historically, to qualify as having a disability, participants needed to prove they received Social Security or disability benefits from the federal government, a requirement many advocates have long considered too narrow. The new measure allows people to submit a form, signed by a health care provider, attesting they have a disability or health condition.

Had he known about that option, Lewis, who has a heart disease, might have been able to keep his room.

Glenn Russell / Vermont Public Chris Lewis leaves the Motel 6 in Colchester on Friday, March 15, 2024, where he had been living as part of the state's motel program. Lewis and some other residents lost their eligibility Friday. Lewis says he plans to sleep outside but that he has no tent.

He applied for federal disability benefits last fall, he said, but has not yet been approved — and he did not know about the state’s newly-approved disability waiver. Lewis had spent the morning attempting to get in touch with staff at the Department for Children and Families. “I called Wednesday, and they told me to call back on Friday,” he said. He was on hold for three hours, he said, until check-out time came around at 11.

The state is standing up four shelters in a last-minute effort to provide a temporary place for people to stay as they exit the motels and, in some cases, wait to see whether they can return.

But as Lewis hustled to catch his bus — he was headed to Williston, having concluded it would be safer to sleep outside there than in Burlington — he said he had not heard about the temporary shelters. Another motel program participant leaving the Motel 6 also reported not knowing about the shelters.

A few miles away, in downtown Burlington, state workers were setting up cots inside the former Health Department offices at 108 Cherry Street.

Glenn Russell / VTDigger Cots are set up in a temporary shelter for unhoused people in the former Zampieri office building on Cherry Street in Burlington on Friday, March 15, 2024. One hundred cots are expected to be available.

Nothing from the outside suggested that a temporary shelter would be opening to the public within a matter of hours.

Inside, cots with pillows were set up side-by-side in former office spaces. Josh Reese, a district facilities supervisor with the state’s Buildings and General Services department, said about 100 cots had been brought in, and they would likely spill into the building’s lobby. There were bathrooms on the main floor that guests could use, but Reese said he didn’t believe guests would have access to showers.

The other three shelters are located at the Agency of Natural Resources Annex building in Berlin, the former Vermont Yankee administrative building in Brattleboro, and the Asa Bloomer building in Rutland.

Glenn Russell / VTDigger A temporary shelter for unhoused people is due to open on Friday, March 15, 2024, in the former Zampieri office building on Cherry Street in Burlington.

They will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. “for up to seven days,” according to a press release from the Department for Children and Families midday Friday. Guests need to arrive before 11 p.m. “and should have minimal personal items.” Weapons and substance use are prohibited, and service animals will be welcome.

National Guard members, medical professionals, and security personnel will staff the sites, according to the release.

This story will be updated.

