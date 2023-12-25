Vermont Public picks: Favorite stories from 2023

2023 is winding down, and Vermont Public is back with our yearly reflection. After covering the state this year, our staff has picked their favorite stories of 2023 — from flooding to local filmmakers.

We'll be rebroadcasting these stories as the year comes to a close, so listen for them this week on air. We've also included links to each.



Tulip superbloom

Abagael Giles, reporter

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public

This summer, it felt like climate change hit Vermont hard. Way back in April, before all of the extreme rainfall we got in July, we had a record-breaking heat wave. Temperatures soared into the 80s before leaf-out. Then we had a late frost in May. It’s exactly what scientists predict Vermont will see more of as the climate changes. In all this chaos, one tulip farmer in Waitsfield wound up with an overabundance of tulips at the wrong time. Farmers are some of the most adaptive, resilient people I’ve met as a reporter, but hearing Emily talk about changing the brilliant way she grows her flowers made me think about all the private things each of us has lost, and will lose, if we don’t address climate change. I was really moved by how she took that grief and fought back by spreading joy in her community. Because who doesn’t love a tulip?

Revisit the piece: An April heat wave led to a 'superbloom' of tulips at this Vermont farm

New law opens door for more homeless shelters

Carly Berlin, reporter with Report For America

Carly Berlin / VTDigger and Vermont Public Rural Edge is finalizing its purchase of a former church building on Moose River Drive in St. Johnsbury, seen on Oct. 19, 2023. Northeast Kingdom Community Action will operate the building as a homeless shelter.

My favorite stories are ones that tie together individuals’ experiences, local dynamics and state-level policy. This one did just that. During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers passed a measure that makes it more difficult for municipalities to block the establishment of a homeless shelter. It was meant to temper local restrictions on an opposition to new shelters, which, in the past, delayed or killed shelter proposals that were in the works. St. Johnsbury is one town that has long limited where new shelters could go — but the new law cleared a path for a new shelter there this winter. I spoke to an unhoused resident in St. Johnsbury who was excited by the prospect of having a new, warm place to go.

Revisit the piece: A new law clears the way for a homeless shelter in the Northeast Kingdom



Interactive data: Finding assisted living facilities across Vermont

Corey Dockser, data reporter

This is a fully handmade interactive based on data I helped gather, two career firsts. When I first started studying computer science with the intent of eventually becoming a data journalist, it was these sorts of projects that I hoped to eventually do. I learned a lot about the state’s residential care system as well as how to approach these sorts of stories, both of which will no doubt be useful for me in the future. It’s also just a lot of fun to work with another reporter on a project.

Revisit the piece: Here's a tool to find assisted living and residential care facilities in Vermont



Recognized: Abenaki Nations and the challenge to Vermont's state-recognized tribes

Elodie Reed, digital producer/reporter

This special podcast series from Brave Little State was the culmination of two years of meeting Abenaki peoples, diving into many reports, newspaper articles and meeting minutes, and much, much learning about how different people — and recognition processes — define Indigeneity. It’s my favorite story of the year (or rather, years!) for the sheer relief it was to finally share, in digestible form, everything we’d been reporting out. That this story also required so many voices and so much help from colleagues to tell it made the endeavor feel like a true community effort. And that’s what I love about journalism — to do it well, we have to do it together.

Revisit the piece: Why are Abenaki Nations challenging the legitimacy of Vermont's state-recognized tribes?



Love and death (and sheep)

Erica Heilman, reporter

Erica Heilman / Vermont Public Mary hoisting sheep up into air from a tractor

This was one of the most visceral field recordings, or one of the most viscera-rich experiences in the field — that I've ever had. It's a strange combination of love and death, and it's about as straightforward an introduction to where food comes as I can imagine. Hail Mary.

Revisit the piece: Mary Lake slaughters and shears sheep for a living. They're 'everything' to her



The flower man

Howard Weiss-Tisman, reporter

Howard Weiss-Tisman / Vermont Public Dick DeGray waters flower pots from his truck while driving on the opposite side of the road in the early morning.

This was my favorite story for a few reasons. I’ve always been impressed by Dick DeGray’s volunteer work and so it felt good to let the rest of Vermont know what he’s been doing to make downtown Brattleboro more beautiful and welcoming. But when I set out to do the story, I did not expect to see folks experiencing homelessness wandering around Brattleboro at 4:00 in the morning. So I recorded that interaction, and the story grew into a larger discussion about the challenges facing Brattleboro and many of our downtowns.

Revisit the piece: The flower man of Brattleboro



Documenting life and ‘fractured Iranian identity’ in Bristol

Jenn Jarecki, Morning Edition host

1 of 3 — 00_Joonam_KeyStill_Arbor.jpg Sierra Urich's debut documentary feature Joonam focuses on what she calls her "fractured Iranian identity." Sierra Urich / Courtesy 2 of 3 — Joonam_Behjat_Train.png Sierra's grandmother, Behjat. Sierra Urich / Courtesy 3 of 3 — Joonam_Car.png Joonam is making its Vermont debut at the 2023 Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. Sierra Urich / Courtesy

Sierra Urich’s deeply personal documentary "Joonam" — a hometown hit at this summer’s Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival — was shot almost entirely in Bristol, where the director grew up. But "Joonam" reaches far beyond Addison County, spanning three generations and over 6,000 miles. The film explores Urich’s relationship with her mother Mitra, her grandmother Behjat, and her own “fractured Iranian identity.” The film is stunning — I told Sierra off mic that it gives me major Terrence Malick vibes — and I’m still struck by Urich’s courage and vulnerability in approaching such personal, and even potentially dangerous, issues in such a public way — she’s unlike any other Vermonter I’ve met, and I’d be thrilled to give the conversation an encore.

Revisit the piece: Vermont filmmaker explores her ‘fractured Iranian identity’ in ‘Joonam’



Thetford church gets new life as community center for people of color

Lexi Krupp, reporter

Last year, a Methodist congregation in Thetford donated their church building to a group called the Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust to create a community center there. To me, the project was a striking example of how to repurpose aging infrastructure in a small town, while creating a space specifically geared towards communities of color. Recently, I checked in to see how the project is going. The building has a new name — the New Suns Community Center, based on an Octavia Butler quote. They’re hosting reading groups, flea markets, and for a large hall in the building, they’ve amassed a collection of roller skates in all sizes.

Revisit the piece: A church in North Thetford is getting new life as a community center for people of color



Motel housing program keeps changing

Liam Elder-Connors, reporter

1 of 4 — paula-krystal-vermontpublic-reed-20230620.jpg Paula Broe, left, and Krystal Goss are neighbors at an Orleans County motel, where Broe has lived for two years and Goss since April. Both women have been waiting to hear whether they can stay or have to leave. They say it's been a very stressful time, but they've found support in one another. Elodie Reed / Vermont Public 2 of 4 — cujo-moving-boxes-vermontpublic-reed-20230620.jpg Cujo, a "Pomerat" (Pomeranian and Rat Terrier mix), sits by empty cardboard boxes as owner Paula Broe prepares to leave the Orleans County motel she's lived in for the past two years. The 60-year-old says she recently found out that she has to pay 30% of her income in order to stay, and that if she's going to pay that money, she wants her own apartment, not a motel room. Instead she's going to live with her ex-husband. Elodie Reed / Vermont Public 3 of 4 — making-dinner-paula-krystal-vermontpublic-reed-20230620.jpg Paula Broe and Krystal Goss make fried chicken and corn together on the evening of June 20. The pair say they love to cook and watch "Hell's Kitchen" together. Elodie Reed / Vermont Public 4 of 4 — krystal-leaving-paula-room-vermontpublic-reed-20230620.jpg With the incoming changes to Vermont's motel housing program, Paula Broe and Krystal Goss will no longer live next to one another. Broe will move in with her ex-husband, and Goss will stay at the Orleans County motel where the two met until she figures out her next step. The pair say they'll stay in touch. Elodie Reed / Vermont Public

Before the floods hit, the big story this summer was the winding down of the pandemic-era motel housing program that provided shelter for thousands of Vermonters. My colleague Elodie Reed and I wanted to bypass the policy fight in Montpelier and focus on the people living in the motels. After a day of driving around the Northeast Kingdom — and thanks to a bit of luck — we met Paula and Krystal, who agreed to share their stories.

Revisit the piece: It’s a stressful time for these Vermonters as the motel housing program continues changing



'You can't get butter': What happened when Johnson lost its market

Mitch Wertlieb, "The Frequency" podcast host

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public The Sterling Market in Johnson is closed indefinitely due to flood damage.

This mix of resident voices in Johnson explaining the ripple effect of losing Sterling Market to the summer floods — the one place where nearly everyone shopped for staple goods like milk, bread and butter — illustrates the vulnerability of small towns when large natural disasters occur amid a changing climate. It also reflects a sense of community. Sad as the story is, I did find a sense of hope that local developers understanding the importance of having a central marketplace for both practical and psychological reasons will work to bring a new store to Johnson, and that perhaps revitalization is possible even in difficult times.

Revisit the piece: Johnson eager for a new supermarket after summer flooding: 'You can't get butter'



A glimmer of wildflowers

Nina Keck, reporter

Nina Keck / Vermont Public

I came across a new word this year, or at least a new interpretation of glimmer. Glimmers are small moments that spark joy or peace — a beautiful sunset, your dog’s head in your lap, a stranger’s smile in the checkout lane. For me, my neighbor’s abundant and colorful wildflowers were daily glimmers. Turns out they were for a lot of people. I wrote this story so that others could feel the same joy I did when I learned how the flowers came to be and how much they helped their gardeners as well.

Revisit the piece: Chittenden couple’s wildflowers bring joy, connections and bees



Some light in the dark: Animal lovers help flood-displaced pets

Peter Hirschfeld, reporter

Peter Hirschfeld / Vermont Public Cathy Plas, co-founder of the Central Vermont Disaster Animal Response Team, gives some love to an "escape artist" cat named Jo Jo.

In the days after the July floods, reporters like me spent long days chronicling the despair and destruction left in their wake. So when I heard about the animal shelter that a local organization had opened for displaced pets, I couldn’t resist the urge to take a quick break from the horror and go see some wagging tails. The volunteers who stood up that shelter in Barre City brought a little bit of light into an otherwise dark time for flood survivors. And they reminded us of the abiding love we have for our pets. And the happiness they give us when we need it most.

Revisit the piece: Barre animal lovers help shelter pets displaced by Vermont flooding



Guns in Vermont

Brave Little State

The headline says it all: Erica Heilman talks to five Vermonters about their relationship to guns, to answer a listener's question about the prevalence of gun ownership in Vermont. The resulting conversations are raw and consistently surprising — and they represent a needed injection of humanity and empathy into a highly polarized national debate. Erica is a master interviewer, and her ability to connect with people from all walks of life with respectful yet unwavering curiosity shines in this episode.

Revisit the piece: 5 Vermonters talk about guns

What are eels?

But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

Melody Bodette / Vermont Public Volunteers count eels trapped in a tributary of the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie, New York.

In May, the But Why team traveled to Poughkeepsie, New York to learn about eels with Hudson River estuary educator Chris Bowser, who leads a citizen science project counting baby eels. Researchers think American eels hatch in the Sargasso sea between Bermuda and Puerto Rico and then travel thousands of miles to freshwater rivers and creeks across North and South America, where they grow to maturity. As many as 25 years later, they return to the ocean to spawn and die. Host Jane Lindholm slipped on some waders to learn more about these remarkable creatures and try her hand at counting what some of the participants say feel like “slippery noodles.”

Revisit the piece: What are eels?



Putting grief out there

Homegoings

Photos: Elida Flynn, Marissa Herrara, Monica Leon / Graphic: Elodie Reed Elida Flynn, Marissa Herrara, and Monica Leon, along with Marissa’s mom, Rosie, who had left this world when the photo was taken.

This episode of Homegoings was released just before the holidays, and I had a lot of trepidation about doing so. There is always a little pressure that time of year to lean into the good feels. But there are so many people for whom the holidays bring up feelings of sadness and mourning, because they trigger the memories of togetherness with people they’ve lost. So I decided to get it out there. This is for them.

Revisit the piece: The relief in grief



Frankness in the film 'Dear Ani'

Made Here

Dear Ani

It’s hard to pick a favorite film from the fall season, but Micah Levin’s film Dear Ani delivers on all levels. It’s a surprising and personal story from start to finish, with a complicated central character, Keith Wasserman. Keith’s frankness and vulnerability surrounding his own struggles with mental health is the true heart and message of this film. And paired with an insightful interview with Ani Difranco from Mary Engisch only makes the experience more compelling.

Revisit the piece: 'Dear Ani' considers fandom — and obsession — centered on singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco



Vermont videos

Video team

The video production team collaborated with many Vermont Public programs this past year including Vermont This Week, Made Here, But Why, Homegoings, All Things Gardening, Vermont Edition, Brave Little State and Classical! However, the three videos we wanted to highlight from 2023 were produced in response to events and opportunities we couldn't ignore: the retirement of our longest serving U.S. Senator Leahy, the effects of the devastating July floods on our state's capital, and a chance to work alongside the talented NOVA team at GBH in Boston.

Revisit the video projects:

