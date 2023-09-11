Chittenden couple's wildflowers bring joy, connections and bees

Jonathan Yacko and his wife Natalie Gilliard grew up on Long Island. They moved to Chittenden in 2019.

They loved their big new yard but hated all the mowing.

“To be honest, it was kind of depressing to look out on this sea of grass,” admitted Gilliard.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Jonathan Yacko now mows considerably less yard than when he and his wife first bought their house in North Chittenden. Previous owners of the 5.5 acre property had kept it mainly as lawn and mowing quickly became the couple's least favorite chores. In 2021 they turned part of the yard into a wildflower meadow and created a second one with their next-door-neighbor this summer.

A friend suggested they plant wildflowers. So they did — eventually, more than an acre's worth.

“I’ve always loved bees and we were like let’s do it; we’re on board,” said Gilliard, “Let’s figure it out!”

“We started, really, during COVID,” explained her husband. “Nat was unemployed. She'd lost her job during that period, and my hours were cut in half. So we had a lot more free time.”

Their first meadow was near the road. “We picked out all the rocks, dug up all the grass, planted all the seeds,” explained Gilliard.

We weren’t sure it would work, she admitted, but they finally started seeing little sprouts come up. “We’d look out the window and be like, 'They're coming! The flowers are coming!'”

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Natalie Gilliard and Jonathan Yacko planted their first meadow in 2021. This is what it looked like in mid August of that year. It was near the road where people could see it driving by.

It started with an explosion of tiny white flowers. "Gypsophila elegans," says Gilliard, double checking the name on her iPhone, “Yup, baby's breath.”

Then came all the colors: red and yellow poppies, pink catchfly, bright orange sulphur cosmos, red columbine, and purple foxglove.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public The couple says they've spent about $1,500 on wildflower seeds that are native to the area. Jonathan Yacko says that's covered two plantings on the first meadow and one on the newer plot.

They were so thrilled with their first meadow, they planted a second even larger wildflower patch this summer.

“So right over here, you can really kind of get into it without stepping on any of the flowers or worrying about disturbing any habitats,” said Gilliard, stepping carefully onto a patch of dirt between flowers.

“There's just so many bright blue forget-me-nots,” she says, bending down to take a closer look. “And right behind them is all the yellow coreopsis."

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Natalie Gilliard points out some sweet William blossoms in a meadow she and Jonathan Yacko planted on their neighbor's property. "Every few weeks it completely changes with new flowers," says Yacko. "That's part of the magic."

"Oh here's something new!" she says pointing to a bright pink star-shaped flower. "That's sweet William."

The colors look like a lacy quilt shimmering with butterflies and the soft hum of bees.

“It's amazing watching them,” says Gilliard with a grin. “It's mostly honeybees and some bumblebees, but a lot more honeybees than I've ever seen in one place, which is so exciting for me.”

“And what’s so cool is every couple of weeks the meadows look totally different,” adds Yacko. “You don’t know exactly what’s gonna come up or when it’s going to come up and that’s part of the magic.”

Nina Keck / Vermont Public A bee alights on an orange flower in the first meadow Natalie Gilliard and her husband Jonathan Yacko created in 2021. The couple said they loved to spend time watching the different flowers come up. Added Gilliard, “Seeing all the birds and the different bees and insects and all different kinds of little animals that came. It was just so happy all the time.”



The other part of the magic is the way the wildflowers have helped the couple become part of their small town community. When they moved in they didn’t know anyone and the pandemic was depressing.

The flowers broke through all that.

“We had such an amazing reaction!” says Yacko. “People brought us bouquets they had made. I've met so many people at the transfer station that have said, ‘I've seen your meadow,’ and I have no idea who they are. ‘We love driving by and seeing it’... and I’m just like, ‘Oh, that's amazing!’”

“When we're meeting new people,” adds Gilliard. “We can just be like, ‘Oh, yeah, we're the house with the wildflower meadow.’ And people are like, ‘Oh, I love that meadow! It's so cool! It made us so happy!’”

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Jonathan Yacko says the reaction from neighbors and others in town for the flowers they've grown has been amazing. “Having people that we’ve never even met stop by or send us cards thanking us. It’s such the community I want to live in."



“It's been wonderful on so many levels," says Yacko.

He says the second meadow was a collaboration. The land belongs to their next door neighbor and they seeded about three-quarters of an acre. Another neighbor who farms helped them till the soil. "Having people that we’ve never even met stop by or send us cards thanking us for doing that — it’s such the community I want to live in.”

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Natalie Gilliard and her husband Jonathan Yacko worked with their next door neighbor to create a second meadow on land between their houses. Despite the crazy weather this summer the couple has been thrilled by all the blossoms: blue cornflowers, yellow and red poppies, pink catchfly, Siberian wallflowers, sweet William, and foxglove to name just some of what's been blooming."



“And it’s nice to be able to give back some of the joy we’ve gotten since moving in,” adds Gilliard.

And what's really cool, the couple says, pointing out beyond their yard, "the wildflowers are starting to spread."

