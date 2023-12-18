Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Flood watch in effect through Tuesday morning in Vermont

Vermont Public | By Nathaniel Wilson
Published December 18, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST
The National Weather Service predicted up to 3.5 inches of rainfall for Sunday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service predicted up to 3.5 inches of rainfall for Sunday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Flooding caused by a combination of rain and snowmelt is possible today into early Tuesday morning as a storm brings an estimated 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to Vermont.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch covering all parts of Vermont, much of northeastern New York and western New Hampshire.

The weather service is predicting the highest amounts of rain in Brattlesboro. There could be local areas that receive over 3 inches of rain.

A wind advisory is also in effect from the Green Mountains east through Essex County, Vermont and Coos County, New Hampshire.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 55 mph.

The wind advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

This morning's storm is causing thousands of Vermonters to be without power.

As of 8 a.m., nearly 4,000 customers are affected by outages across the state.

Windsor, Orange and Rutland counties are dealing with most of the power outages.

