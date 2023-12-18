Flood watch in effect through Tuesday morning in Vermont

Flooding caused by a combination of rain and snowmelt is possible today into early Tuesday morning as a storm brings an estimated 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to Vermont.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch covering all parts of Vermont, much of northeastern New York and western New Hampshire.

The weather service is predicting the highest amounts of rain in Brattlesboro. There could be local areas that receive over 3 inches of rain.

As of 6 am Mon, moderate-heavy rain was falling across the region. Rain will continue thru the day, tapering to showers tonight. Total rainfall of 1.5 to 2.5 inches is expected, and this combined with snowmelt will result in sharp rises on area rivers and streams. pic.twitter.com/pStBZF4LXM — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 18, 2023

A wind advisory is also in effect from the Green Mountains east through Essex County, Vermont and Coos County, New Hampshire.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 55 mph.

The wind advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Here is the timing for the rain and wind tomorrow. The heaviest rain will fall in the morning but rain will continue for much of the day. There will also be some strong winds tomorrow morning #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/kbNq5VgUbI — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 17, 2023

This morning's storm is causing thousands of Vermonters to be without power.

As of 8 a.m., nearly 4,000 customers are affected by outages across the state.

Windsor, Orange and Rutland counties are dealing with most of the power outages.