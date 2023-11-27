About 10,000 customers are still without power in Vermont as of Monday evening

As of 5 p.m. Monday, around 10,000 customers were without power in Vermont,after heavy wet snow fell over much of the state Sunday night.

Before 6 a.m. Monday, I-89 southbound between Montpelier and Berlin was closed for about two hours, due to slick roads.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 89 Southbound between Exit 8 Montpelier and Exit 7 Berlin is CLOSED due to multiple stuck vehicles and winter conditions. Updates will follow when available. — 511VT (@511VT) November 27, 2023

A number of residents in Caledonia, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties continue to be without power.