About 10,000 customers are still without power in Vermont as of Monday evening

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published November 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST
A screenshot of a map of Vermont with different counties filled in with different colors. Orleans, Caledonia, Washington and Orange counties are colored red, to indicate a higher number of power outages.
Screenshot
/
VTOutages
VTOutages was reporting around 10,000 customers without power at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, around 10,000 customers were without power in Vermont,after heavy wet snow fell over much of the state Sunday night.

Before 6 a.m. Monday, I-89 southbound between Montpelier and Berlin was closed for about two hours, due to slick roads.

A number of residents in Caledonia, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties continue to be without power.
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
