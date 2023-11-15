Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Smugglers Notch road officially closed for winter season

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published November 15, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST
An illuminated roadside sign reads "No thru trucks VT-108"
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public File
A sign on Route 15 in Cambridge warns motorists that tractor-trailer trucks are not allowed through Smugglers Notch on Route 108. Trucks become lodged between boulders on the narrow roadway every year, stopping traffic and incurring fines.

Scenic VT Route 108, the winding roadway also known as "The Notch" is officially closed for the 2023-24 winter season.

VTrans announced the closure Tuesday, citing winter conditions making it too dangerous for travel.

Route 108 is known for its waterfalls and fall foliage, and the roadway has gained a reputation for snaring tractor-trailer trucks.

Earlier this month, Vermont State Police erroneously reported that the Notch had closed for the season.
Stowe
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
