Smugglers Notch road officially closed for winter season

Scenic VT Route 108, the winding roadway also known as "The Notch" is officially closed for the 2023-24 winter season.

VTrans announced the closure Tuesday, citing winter conditions making it too dangerous for travel.

Route 108 is known for its waterfalls and fall foliage, and the roadway has gained a reputation for snaring tractor-trailer trucks.

Earlier this month, Vermont State Police erroneously reported that the Notch had closed for the season.