Green Mountain National Forest will let you cut your own Christmas tree this year

The Green Mountain National Forest is now issuing permits to cut down your own Christmas tree.

Permits are $5 and they let a household cut one tree from national forest land. Each household can get up to two permits.

Trees must be cut from areas that have been approved by the Forest Service. They have to be less than 20 feet tall. And you can't just lop the top off of a big tree — you have to make your cut no higher than 6 inches up the trunk.

The national forest recommends choosing a tree from a densely forested area. That will give the trees around it more space to grow.

Permits are available online or in person at the Manchester and Rochester ranger stations.

Fourth graders can sign up for a free Christmas tree voucher online at https://everykidoutdoors.gov

