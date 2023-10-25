JetBlue dropping its Burlington to JFK Airport flight

Vermonters will soon not be able to fly from Burlington to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on JetBlue airplanes.

The air carrier announced Wednesday it will discontinue its one route from Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.

JetBlue cited ongoing air traffic control staffing issues as one of the reasons for pulling the Burlington route.

Nic Longo, the airport's director of aviation, said in a statement that JetBlue passengers make up 10% of Burlington's monthly traffic.

Travelers will still be able to fly from Burlington to New York's JFK airport on Delta Airlines.

JetBlue's last day of service will be Jan. 4.

