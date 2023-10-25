Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

JetBlue dropping its Burlington to JFK Airport flight

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published October 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
A white airplane with the JetBlue logo
Seth Wenig
/
Associated Press
A JetBlue airplane is shown at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017.

Vermonters will soon not be able to fly from Burlington to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on JetBlue airplanes.

The air carrier announced Wednesday it will discontinue its one route from Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.

JetBlue cited ongoing air traffic control staffing issues as one of the reasons for pulling the Burlington route.

Nic Longo, the airport's director of aviation, said in a statement that JetBlue passengers make up 10% of Burlington's monthly traffic.

Travelers will still be able to fly from Burlington to New York's JFK airport on Delta Airlines.

JetBlue's last day of service will be Jan. 4.

Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
