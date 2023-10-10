Vermont's congressional delegation reacts to attack on Israel

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation have strongly condemned Hamas' attack against Israel.

Speaking to Vermont Public Tuesday morning, Sen. Peter Welch said the United States should give immediate military help to the Israeli government.

Welch visited Israel in March, and in a letter to President Joe Biden expressed concern that Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu's government was not interested in pursuing a two-state solution that would create an independent Palestinian state.

Welch said the recent terrorist attacks have taken this discussion off the table.

"That's not the time where people are open-minded to discussion, and that's what's so heartbreaking for me," Welch said. "This is not ultimately going to be resolved unless we have two stable, secure, safe states — Hamas has really undercut that."

In an interview Tuesday afternoon with Vermont Public, Rep. Becca Balint also condemned Hamas' attack on Israel and echoed Welch's concerns that the attacks undermine efforts toward a two-state solution.

Balint also said she supports providing Israel with more U.S. military aid. The first-term representative also said she hopes other countries in the region will step up and take a leadership role in addressing the impact of the violence by Hamas.

"It was a horrible, horrible act of terror, and certainly Jordan and Egypt can be doing more right now to ensure the safe release of the hostages, but this isn't something that we alone can do as the United States," Balint said.

Biden on Tuesday afternoon called Hamas' attack on Israel "pure unadulterated evil," and vowed "We stand with Israel." He confirmed at least 14 Americans have been killed in the conflict and some Americans are being held hostage by Hamas.

In a statement on X, Sen. Bernie Sanders also condemned the attacks.

Screenshot / X A screenshot of Sen. Bernie Sanders' statement on X taken on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

