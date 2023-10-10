Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont's congressional delegation reacts to attack on Israel

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published October 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
A soldier holds a gun and kneels near a building corner
Ohad Zwigenberg
/
Associated Press
An Israeli soldier takes a position in Kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation have strongly condemned Hamas' attack against Israel.

Speaking to Vermont Public Tuesday morning, Sen. Peter Welch said the United States should give immediate military help to the Israeli government.

Welch visited Israel in March, and in a letter to President Joe Biden expressed concern that Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu's government was not interested in pursuing a two-state solution that would create an independent Palestinian state.

Welch said the recent terrorist attacks have taken this discussion off the table.

"That's not the time where people are open-minded to discussion, and that's what's so heartbreaking for me," Welch said. "This is not ultimately going to be resolved unless we have two stable, secure, safe states — Hamas has really undercut that."

In an interview Tuesday afternoon with Vermont Public, Rep. Becca Balint also condemned Hamas' attack on Israel and echoed Welch's concerns that the attacks undermine efforts toward a two-state solution.

Balint also said she supports providing Israel with more U.S. military aid. The first-term representative also said she hopes other countries in the region will step up and take a leadership role in addressing the impact of the violence by Hamas.

"It was a horrible, horrible act of terror, and certainly Jordan and Egypt can be doing more right now to ensure the safe release of the hostages, but this isn't something that we alone can do as the United States," Balint said.

Biden on Tuesday afternoon called Hamas' attack on Israel "pure unadulterated evil," and vowed "We stand with Israel." He confirmed at least 14 Americans have been killed in the conflict and some Americans are being held hostage by Hamas.

In a statement on X, Sen. Bernie Sanders also condemned the attacks.

A screenshot of Sen. Bernie Sanders' statement on X taken on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023
Screenshot
/
X
A screenshot of Sen. Bernie Sanders' statement on X taken on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Government & PoliticsBernie SandersPeter WelchBecca BalintLocal News
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Related Content