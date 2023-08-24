'Vermont Strong' license plate sales to begin Monday

Residents looking to get a new Vermont Strong license plate on their front bumper can begin ordering them online starting Monday.

The plates will cost $35 apiece.

Gov. Phil Scott said half of the proceeds from sales will go toward a grant program for businesses impacted by floods. The other half will go to a flood relief fund overseen by the Vermont Community Foundation.

"The day after the main flooding event began in July, they began raising money for flood relief," Scott said. "And grants are already making a difference.”

There will be two plates available. Both say “Vermont Strong.” And one has the words, “Tough too.”

Scott said the state will sell plates to businesses in bulk, so they can offer them to customers in retail settings.

