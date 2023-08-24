Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Donald Trump surrenders at the Fulton County jail. Find live updates here.

Local News

'Vermont Strong' license plate sales to begin Monday

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published August 24, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT
A man in a white button-down shirt stands at a podium and holds up a license plate that reads "We are Vermont strong. Tough, too! '23"
Bob Kinzel
/
Vermont Public
Gov. Phil Scott presents a new Vermont Strong license plate at a news conference Aug. 1, 2023.

Residents looking to get a new Vermont Strong license plate on their front bumper can begin ordering them online starting Monday.

The plates will cost $35 apiece.

Gov. Phil Scott said half of the proceeds from sales will go toward a grant program for businesses impacted by floods. The other half will go to a flood relief fund overseen by the Vermont Community Foundation.

"The day after the main flooding event began in July, they began raising money for flood relief," Scott said. "And grants are already making a difference.”

There will be two plates available. Both say “Vermont Strong.” And one has the words, “Tough too.”

Scott said the state will sell plates to businesses in bulk, so they can offer them to customers in retail settings.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_

Tags
Local News 2023 Flooding in VermontLocal News
