Green Mountain Transit bus fares may return, and increase, in January 2024

Starting in January 2024, bus fares may be coming back for some Green Mountain Transit riders.

Buses have been fare-free since 2020. But the transit system is proposing bringing them back for urban operations, and raising rates.

If approved, riding a bus in the Burlington area will cost $2 per ride, up from $1.50.

Clayton Clark is general manager at GMT. He says the new fare system will also include a price cap.

"We made sure that with the fares that we're proposing that even though there is an increase in the per-ride charge, that we would have our cap set to the amount that we used to sell the monthly fares for," Clark says.

The changes would not affect the rural transportation systems that Green Mountain Transit runs in the St. Albans and Washington County areas. Seasonal bus service in support of Sugarbush and Stowe will also not be affected.

GMT will hold five public meetings on the fare changes this week in South Burlington, Winooski and Burlington. Two of the meetings will be virtual.

