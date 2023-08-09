Governor says flood recovery highlights lack of electricians, plumbers and more

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont's shortage of professional trade workers is slowing down the state's flood recovery efforts.

He says the sudden demand for electricians, plumbers, carpenters, building contractors, and highway workers highlights a critical weakness in Vermont's workforce.

"I believe it will take a little longer to get through this recovery and do all the the other things that we need to do as well," Scott said, "and it's something we've been highlighting for the last seven years the lack of workforce, the lack of — specifically in the trades."

Scott is expected to encourage lawmakers to take further steps address this issue when they return to the Statehouse next year.

