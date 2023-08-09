Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Governor says flood recovery highlights lack of electricians, plumbers and more

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
Flood debris is piled outside nearly every downtown storefront in Montpelier on Sunday.
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Flood debris is piled outside nearly every downtown storefront in Montpelier on Sunday.

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont's shortage of professional trade workers is slowing down the state's flood recovery efforts.

He says the sudden demand for electricians, plumbers, carpenters, building contractors, and highway workers highlights a critical weakness in Vermont's workforce.

"I believe it will take a little longer to get through this recovery and do all the the other things that we need to do as well," Scott said, "and it's something we've been highlighting for the last seven years the lack of workforce, the lack of — specifically in the trades."

Scott is expected to encourage lawmakers to take further steps address this issue when they return to the Statehouse next year.

Go deeper: Vermont was already experiencing a housing crunch. Then came the summer floods.

More from Vermont Edition: Vermont's secretary of state says new contractor registry will help with flood recovery

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
