Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.


Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Talking home contractor regulation, climate change and more with Vermont's secretary of state

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
A woman stands with her arm raised to show the water line on her jean jacket, hanging on the back of her door. It shows there was at least 5 feet of water in her entryway.
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Tosh Gilmore shows the water line on her jean jacket, which was hanging on the back of her front door during the flood. She estimates floodwater reached at least 5 feet in her home. Today, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas will discuss her office's database of residential contractors, a tool for people hiring contractors.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas will discuss how her office is supporting flood relief efforts with an online map for homeowners looking for reputable contractors as they repair property damaged by the flooding. We’ll also ask her about her recent open letter to Gov. Phil Scott that urges him to take decisive action on climate change.

Our guest:

  • Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Vermont Secretary of State

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, August 1, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition 2023 Flooding in VermontSecretary of StateEconomy & Working
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion