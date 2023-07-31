Talking home contractor regulation, climate change and more with Vermont's secretary of state

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas will discuss how her office is supporting flood relief efforts with an online map for homeowners looking for reputable contractors as they repair property damaged by the flooding. We’ll also ask her about her recent open letter to Gov. Phil Scott that urges him to take decisive action on climate change.

Our guest:



Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Vermont Secretary of State

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, August 1, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

