Middlebury area receives month's worth of rain in three hours

A line of storms brought an excess of six inches of rain to parts of the Middlebury area Thursday afternoon and evening, in a span of just a few hours.

"We had a line of storms moving towards the Middlebury area, and it kind of just parked itself right over the central-south Addison County," said Marvin Boyd, chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.

"That's about a month of rainfall in three hours, so of course that led to flash flooding," Boyd said.

Stacey Peters / Courtesy Road crew work to remove a section of VT 125 in Hancock after flooding on August 3.

According to Vermont Emergency Management, Routes 125 and 116 sustained major damage during the storm.

Roads were impacted in Hancock, Granville and Ripton, among other places.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick was serving as the Emergency Operations Center Manager Friday.

He said as of 11:45 A.M. Friday, urban search and rescue teams performed three swift water rescues in Addison County related to the storms.

Herrick says teams will be staged in the Middlebury area Friday afternoon and evening.

With heavily saturated soils in that part of the state, emergency managers are also keeping an eye out for mudslides or the risk of mudslides.

"There's a taskforce going and looking at high risk areas, where we have reports of potential landslides, to evaluate the risk or any damage that may have occurred," Herrick said.

As of noon Friday, every Vermont county except for Grand Isle was under a flash flood watch.

A Flood Watch for flash flooding is in effect from noon to 9 PM today as another round of heavy thunderstorms is expected. Localized flash flooding is possible where training thunderstorms occur, which could cause culvert and road washouts. #NYwx #VTwx pic.twitter.com/QvUu1EFnQL — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) August 4, 2023

Boyd said another series of storms will be moving through eastern New York and Vermont Friday afternoon and evening.

These will likely appear as multiple rounds of thunderstorms.

"We kind of have the gamut of concerns from severe gusty winds — winds in excess of 50 miles per hour out of thunderstorms that can down trees, power lines. We also have concerns of hail at around an inch in diameter," Boyd said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rainfall totals of about a half an inch to an inch as storms move through.

But Boyd says if multiple storms move through an area rapidly, some communities could see as much as two inches of rain.

He says what happened in Middlebury was a special case he hopes won't repeat itself soon.

"This is not like the July 10 timeframe where we had 28 hours of rainfall. It's not the same setup," he said of Friday's forecast. "However, it is a wet pattern and it's been one that's repeating."

Commissioner Herrick urged Vermonters to be prepared in the event of more flash flooding Friday — particularly in flood prone areas in Addison and Rutland counties.

He said people should keep an eye on the weather today.

"People need to be aware of ... the potential for rising waters and be ready to evacuate quickly, meaning have clothes, have medications, food for their pets and be ready to go if they have to evacuate the area," he said.

The National Weather Service and Vermont Emergency Management are urging people never to drive through floodwaters.

Herrick said it's too soon to know exactly the extent of the damage in Addison County, but that the state is working with town emergency management directors to begin damage assessments.

Ripton Road Commissioner Tim Hanson said Thursday's round of storms did more damage in Ripton than the July floods.

Hanson says damage there is mostly to roads, though at least one house was flooded. He said most of the damage in Ripton was to roads in the northwestern part of town.

For tonight, he said, "If you don't have to go anywhere, don't."

New England now sees about 55% more extreme rain than it did in 1958, according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment.

More from Vermont Public: The connection between extreme rain and climate change in Vermont

And Vermont sees on average about six more inches of precipitation each year than it did at the start of the last century, due to human caused climate change.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.