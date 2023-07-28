Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Let boulders and logs remain in rivers, state officials say

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT
The Otter Creek in Middlebury runs high with flood water near Belden Falls on July 15.

After the recent July floods, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking people who are doing cleanup work near rivers to leave boulders and logs where they are.

The state agency notes that by doing so, Vermonters can help fish populations impacted by flooding, according to a press release.

The agency states that rivers with features like fallen trees and large boulders create better habitat for fish and make the rivers more flood-resilient.

Trees and boulders can also help downstream communities and landowners by slowing flood waters down.

Related Content