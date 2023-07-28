Let boulders and logs remain in rivers, state officials say

After the recent July floods, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking people who are doing cleanup work near rivers to leave boulders and logs where they are.

The state agency notes that by doing so, Vermonters can help fish populations impacted by flooding, according to a press release.

The agency states that rivers with features like fallen trees and large boulders create better habitat for fish and make the rivers more flood-resilient.

Trees and boulders can also help downstream communities and landowners by slowing flood waters down.

