Orleans County residents now qualify for FEMA individual assistance

Orleans County joins eight other Vermont counties in being eligible for individual federal help following this month's devastating floods.

The declaration — which was signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month — now includes nine out of Vermont's 14 counties, including Chittenden, Caledonia, Orange, Washington, Lamoille, Rutland, Windham, and Windsor.

Homeowners and renters who suffered flood damage can use the individual assistance program for essential needs following the disaster, such as home repair and lodging.

More from Vermont Public and VTDigger: A guide to the FEMA aid process for flooded Vermont homes

To apply for assistance through FEMA, visit disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or for in-person help, visit a FEMA recovery center.

Officials are still urging Vermonters to continue reporting damage by calling 2-1-1 or visiting vermont211.org.

