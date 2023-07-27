Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Orleans County residents now qualify for FEMA individual assistance

Vermont Public
Published July 27, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT
A photo of a car surrounded by brown water
Courtesy
/
Coventry Town Administrator Matt Maxwell lost a car to flooding last week. He was rescued by someone in a canoe.

Orleans County joins eight other Vermont counties in being eligible for individual federal help following this month's devastating floods.

The declaration — which was signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month — now includes nine out of Vermont's 14 counties, including Chittenden, Caledonia, Orange, Washington, Lamoille, Rutland, Windham, and Windsor.

Homeowners and renters who suffered flood damage can use the individual assistance program for essential needs following the disaster, such as home repair and lodging.

More from Vermont Public and VTDigger: A guide to the FEMA aid process for flooded Vermont homes

To apply for assistance through FEMA, visit disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or for in-person help, visit a FEMA recovery center.

Officials are still urging Vermonters to continue reporting damage by calling 2-1-1 or visiting vermont211.org.

