Police officer’s funeral held: ‘Rutland was blessed to have her… even for a short time’

An estimated 1,500 people gathered for Tuesday's funeral of Rutland City Police officer Jessica Ebbighausen.

She was killed while on duty July 7 in a high-speed car crash that injured two other Rutland City officers.

The outdoor University Pavilion in Castleton was awash in a sea of flags and the colorful dress uniforms worn by nearly 700 state and federal law enforcement officers from across Vermont, New York and every state in New England.

Brenna Jepson / Rutland Herald Bag pipers marched past law enforcement officers standing at attention at Tuesday morning's funeral of Jessica Ebbighausen. State police estimated that 700 state and federal law enforcement officers from across Vermont, New York and every state in New England attended.

Hundreds of white gloved hands alternately saluted and wiped away tears during the 50-minute service.

Bag pipers marched and drummed and filled the air with mournful music. There was a flyover by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a three-volley salute and a ceremonial "end of watch call" where the police dispatcher issues a final call to the officer’s badge number followed by silence.

For Rutland, Ebbighausen’s death was especially heartbreaking. She was the city’s first police officer killed in the line of duty, and she was just 19.

“To find an individual with such passion and heart for law enforcement in this difficult time and in the current climate is unheard of," said Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges.

Brenna Jepson / Rutland Herald At Tuesday's funeral, Rutland City Mayor Michael Doenges said, "Rutland was blessed to have her, to have that passion as part of our city, as part of our community, even for a short time.” He stood surrounded by flowers and photos of Ebbighausen who's police number M966 was on the podium.

He spoke about how the young woman had many families in Rutland: her own, her first responder family, her law enforcement family, her family at Rutland Regional Medical Center where she had worked with security, and the community at large.

“Rutland was blessed to have her, to have that passion as part of our city, as part of our community, even for a short time,” said the mayor in brief remarks.

Ebbighausen was from Ira and graduated from Rutland High School in 2021.

Troy Ebbighausen said the family is devastated by her death. He described his late niece as endearing with a spark of positivity and goodwill and an unmatched sense of humor. “Jess had the ability to be brutally honest, charming and adorable and amazing all at the same time.”

Andrew Ebbighausen, Jessica's brother, brought a written speech to the podium but became overcome with emotion and couldn't read it. "I think all I have the strength to say is, Jessica, I love you, and you were my best friend."

Brenna Jepson / Rutland Herald Members of the Rutland City Police Department at the funeral of their fellow officer Jessica Ebbighausen Tuesday.

Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he first met Ebbighausen a couple years ago, when she did a high school internship with the police department.

But he said her passion for law enforcement went back even further. “Jessica knew at 9 years old that she wanted to be a police officer.”

Kilcullen said Ebbighausen spent time with his department’s community response team where he said she brought both a joy and seriousness to the job.

“I remember seeing Jess with the team and thinking this reminds me of a younger sister hanging out with her older brothers that she adored,” Kilcullen said. “But I also remember thinking this reminds me of a couple older brothers letting their younger sister hang out with them, not because the younger sister asked, but because the older brothers thoroughly enjoyed having her with them. She was an absolute joy to have around.”

Kilcullen said the department hired Ebbighausen in May and she planned to enter the Vermont Police Academy for additional training in August.

She had just begun field training when she was killed July 7 on her way to assist a fellow officer.

Kilcullen said the department must do everything it can to learn from her death, and a review is underway.

But he also called for a closer look at the conditions in communities that are putting so much stress on public safety agencies.

“So much of what we respond to has a mental health component,” Kilcullen said. “Are those in our community properly served? If not, why not?”

He said the end result is communities and systems are overburdened. At Tuesday’s funeral, he called on officials to do more to support local law enforcement, and to do it in memory of Officer Ebbighausen.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

