Weekend rainfall brings landslides, some flooding, but Vermont spared major damage

After a tense weekend where many watched as Vermont saw heavy rainfall Sunday prompting a series of flood warnings, it appears the state was largely spared major additional flood damage.

One to two inches of rain fell in most places, with parts of western, central and northeastern Vermont seeing 2.5 to nearly 4.5 inches.

Here is a look at rainfall totals over the past 24 hours. The good news is we expect a dry day today but rainfall returns on Tuesday. #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/21qYUSF9dh — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 17, 2023

Multiple landslides and mudslides were reported over the weekend — including in Ripton where one house was destroyed along Route 125 and multiple homes were evacuated.

Flooding was reported in Richmond Sunday night, which closed Route 2. It reopened this morning.

Roads were closed due to flooding in the Northeast Kingdom as well.

Water levels on Otter Creek in Middlebury and the Barton River near Coventry are at minor flood stage, according to the weather service.

Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 25-year-old Burlington woman who fell into the Huntington River on Friday.

No rain is forecast today, but poor air quality is expected due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.