© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Local News

Weekend rainfall brings landslides, some flooding, but Vermont spared major damage

Vermont Public | By Brittany Patterson
Published July 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT
Water rushing over falls with buildings.
Jane Lindholm
/
Vermont Public
Water raged over the falls in Vergennes on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

After a tense weekend where many watched as Vermont saw heavy rainfall Sunday prompting a series of flood warnings, it appears the state was largely spared major additional flood damage.

One to two inches of rain fell in most places, with parts of western, central and northeastern Vermont seeing 2.5 to nearly 4.5 inches.

Multiple landslides and mudslides were reported over the weekend — including in Ripton where one house was destroyed along Route 125 and multiple homes were evacuated.

Flooding was reported in Richmond Sunday night, which closed Route 2. It reopened this morning.

Roads were closed due to flooding in the Northeast Kingdom as well.

Water levels on Otter Creek in Middlebury and the Barton River near Coventry are at minor flood stage, according to the weather service.

Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 25-year-old Burlington woman who fell into the Huntington River on Friday.

No rain is forecast today, but poor air quality is expected due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Flood safety and other key resources

View or share a printable PDF version of these resources.

      Updated: July 17, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT
      This story was updated with additional information about flooding in the Northeast Kingdom.
      Tags
      Local News 2023 FloodingLocal News
      Brittany Patterson
      Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. A native of California, Brittany has fallen in love with Vermont. She enjoys hiking, skiing, baking and cuddling with her rescues, a 95-pound American Bulldog mix named Cooper, and Mila, the most beautiful calico cat you'll ever meet.
      See stories by Brittany Patterson
      Related Content
      Load More