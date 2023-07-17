Weekend rainfall brings landslides, some flooding, but Vermont spared major damage
After a tense weekend where many watched as Vermont saw heavy rainfall Sunday prompting a series of flood warnings, it appears the state was largely spared major additional flood damage.
One to two inches of rain fell in most places, with parts of western, central and northeastern Vermont seeing 2.5 to nearly 4.5 inches.
Here is a look at rainfall totals over the past 24 hours. The good news is we expect a dry day today but rainfall returns on Tuesday. #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/21qYUSF9dh— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 17, 2023
Multiple landslides and mudslides were reported over the weekend — including in Ripton where one house was destroyed along Route 125 and multiple homes were evacuated.
Flooding was reported in Richmond Sunday night, which closed Route 2. It reopened this morning.
Roads were closed due to flooding in the Northeast Kingdom as well.
Water levels on Otter Creek in Middlebury and the Barton River near Coventry are at minor flood stage, according to the weather service.
Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 25-year-old Burlington woman who fell into the Huntington River on Friday.
No rain is forecast today, but poor air quality is expected due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada.
Flood safety and other key resources
- To apply for federal financial assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
- Is your community under a boil-water notice? Find a statewide list here.
- For state road closure information, visit newengland511.org or @511VT on Twitter. To check the status of your town's local roads, consult your town website or social media.
- School activities and child care program closures are collected here.
- Find the latest forecasts and water levels for specific rivers from the National Weather Service.
- Are you returning to flooded property? Get tips on what to expect and how to stay safe while cleaning your home or car and how to deal with trash and debris.
- Here are tips for avoiding scams that can crop up after a disaster.
- Flood safety tips have been translated into 16 languages here.
- To find more resources, call Vermont 2-1-1 or visit vermont211.org.
- You can also report flood damage to 2-1-1 to help the state gather data, according to Vermont Emergency Management. (If you are a homeowner, you should also contact your insurance company.)
- The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has provided a resource page for farmers.
- Find the latest guidance about how to help with recovery.