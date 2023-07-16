© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A flood watch is in effect for most of Vermont through Sunday night.

Local News

Burlington woman found dead in Huntington River

Vermont Public | By Mark Davis
Published July 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
Authorities say they have recovered the body of a 25-year-old Burlington woman who fell into the Huntington River on Friday.

An investigation by Vermont State Police indicates Katie Hartnett was visiting the river upstream of the Huntington Gorge in Richmond on Friday afternoon when she slipped and fell into the water.

The crew of a Vermont Air National Guard helicopter located her body around noon Saturday, police said.

Technical rescue teams on the ground then began a recovery operation, which took about an hour. The search and rescue operation involved around 40 people, police said.

Hartnett was reported missing late Friday, according to police.

They received a call that a vehicle owned by Hartnett had been parked on the side of Dugway Road in the town of Richmond for hours.

Hartnett’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Rivers throughout Vermont remain dangerously high after last week's flooding.

