Otter Creek rises in Middlebury, nearby Ripton homes hit by landslide

The focus of Vermont's flooding emergency shifted to Addison County on Saturday. The Otter Creek in Middlebury has been rising since this morning, and a landslide Friday night hit at least a dozen homes in Ripton.

According to the National Weather Service, one Ripton home was destroyed and several others were impacted by a landslide around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued a flood warning for the Otter Creek in nearby Middlebury. The river surpassed flood stage overnight and is now over seven feet. It is expected to rise to nearly nine feet later today, according to the latest projections. (The Middlebury River, which runs through Ripton, is a tributary of the Otter Creek.)

In downtown Middlebury this morning, businesses and residents warily eyed the rising river.

Chelsea Lattrell is a manager at The Mad Taco, one of several businesses located in the Stone Mill, a building that dates to 1840 and sits alongside the Otter Creek.

"We're not sure what we can do," Lattrell said at the restaurant Saturday morning. "Obviously our goal is to figure something out in case it rises. Middlebury is built on a hill, but for all of the businesses... all of us that are close to the Otter Creek on the lower level are now pretty concerned that it's going to jump the bank and affect us. We're just a little concerned, rightfully so."

