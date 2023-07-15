© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

LIVE UPDATES: Find the latest news from Vermont's flood recovery here.

Local News

Otter Creek rises in Middlebury, nearby Ripton homes hit by landslide

Vermont Public | By Mark Davis,
Jane Lindholm
Published July 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT
A brown river flows next to a large gray stone building and is threatening to flood the building.
Jane Lindholm
/
Vermont Public
The Otter Creek has passed flood stage and is threatening to jump its banks near the historic Stone Mill building in downtown Middlebury.

The focus of Vermont's flooding emergency shifted to Addison County on Saturday. The Otter Creek in Middlebury has been rising since this morning, and a landslide Friday night hit at least a dozen homes in Ripton.

According to the National Weather Service, one Ripton home was destroyed and several others were impacted by a landslide around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued a flood warning for the Otter Creek in nearby Middlebury. The river surpassed flood stage overnight and is now over seven feet. It is expected to rise to nearly nine feet later today, according to the latest projections. (The Middlebury River, which runs through Ripton, is a tributary of the Otter Creek.)

In downtown Middlebury this morning, businesses and residents warily eyed the rising river.

Chelsea Lattrell is a manager at The Mad Taco, one of several businesses located in the Stone Mill, a building that dates to 1840 and sits alongside the Otter Creek.

"We're not sure what we can do," Lattrell said at the restaurant Saturday morning. "Obviously our goal is to figure something out in case it rises. Middlebury is built on a hill, but for all of the businesses... all of us that are close to the Otter Creek on the lower level are now pretty concerned that it's going to jump the bank and affect us. We're just a little concerned, rightfully so."

Tags
Local News 2023 FloodingMiddleburyAddison County
Mark Davis
Mark Davis has spent more than a decade working as a reporter in Vermont, focusing on both daily and long-form stories. Prior joining Vermont Public as assistant news director, he worked for five years at Seven Days, the alt-weekly in Burlington, where he won national awards for his criminal justice reporting. Before that, he spent nine years at the Valley News, where won state and national awards for his coverage of the criminal justice system, Topical Storm Irene, and other topics. He has also served as a producer and editor for the Rumblestrip podcast. He graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
See stories by Mark Davis
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program Vermont Edition.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Related Content
Load More