Here's a list of confirmed emergency shelters in Vermont

For people impacted by flooding in Vermont, below is a list of emergency shelters confirmed by Vermont Public.



And here are some tips from the American Red Cross about what each person should bring to an emergency shelter:



Prescription and emergency medications

Foods that meet special dietary requirements

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic devices

Books, games and other forms of entertainment

