Here's a list of confirmed emergency shelters in Vermont
For people impacted by flooding in Vermont, below is a list of emergency shelters confirmed by Vermont Public.
- Barre City Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, Vermont (pets are welcome)
- Barton Municipal Building, 17 Village Lane, Barton, Vermont
- Belmont Village Fire Station, 52 Church Street, Mount Holly, Vermont
- Bridgewater Grange Hall, Route 100A, Bridgewater, Vermont
- Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street, Cavendish, Vermont
- Flood Brook School, 91 Route 11, Londonderry, Vermont
- Hazen Union Gymnasium, 78 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick, Vermont
- Masonic Lodge Mt Lebanon #46, 1110 Route 30, Jamaica, Vermont
- Mount Holly Town Hall, 50 School Street, Mount Holly, Vermont
- Newbrook Fire Department, 698 Route 30, Newfane, Vermont
- Northfield Middle and High School, 37 Cross Street #2, Northfield, Vermont
- Pittsfield Town Hall, 40 Village Green, Pittsfield, Vermont
- Plumley Armory at Norwich University, 24 ID White Ave, Northfield, Vermont
- Plymouth Community Center, 35 School Drive, Plymouth, Vermont
- Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Rd., Rutland, Vermont (pets are welcome)
- Vermont State University, 337 College Hill Road, Johnson, Vermont
- White River Valley Middle School, 273 Pleasant Street, Bethel, Vermont
- Williamstown Middle and High School, 120 Hebert Road, Williamstown, Vermont
- Williston Central School, 195 Central School Drive, Williston, Vermont
- Woodstock EMS Building, 454 Woodstock Road, Woodstock, Vermont
- Woodstock Elementary School, 15 South Street, Woodstock, Vermont
- Vermont Technical College, 124 Administrative Drive, Randolph Center, Vermont
And here are some tips from the American Red Cross about what each person should bring to an emergency shelter:
- Prescription and emergency medications
- Foods that meet special dietary requirements
- Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Chargers for any electronic devices
- Books, games and other forms of entertainment
See all of Vermont Public's coverage of the July 2023 flooding.