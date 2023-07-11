© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Here's a list of confirmed emergency shelters in Vermont

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published July 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT

For people impacted by flooding in Vermont, below is a list of emergency shelters confirmed by Vermont Public.

And here are some tips from the American Red Cross about what each person should bring to an emergency shelter:

  • Prescription and emergency medications
  • Foods that meet special dietary requirements
  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
  • Chargers for any electronic devices
  • Books, games and other forms of entertainment

See all of Vermont Public's coverage of the July 2023 flooding.

