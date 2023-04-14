© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Warm temperatures break records in Vermont, New York

By Brittany Patterson
Published April 14, 2023
People on a sandy beach in front of water.
Liam Elder-Connors
/
VPR
In this file photo from June 2020, beach goers enjoy some sun at North Beach in Burlington. Record-setting temperatures yesterday, April. 14, 2023, also sent many residents to Lake Champlain's sandy shores.

The National Weather Service in Burlington says the first warm day of the year yesterday broke temperature records in multiple communities.

Burlington hit 88 degrees Fahrenheit — four degrees higher than the previous record set in 1945 — and the earliest in the year Burlington has hit 88.

Plattsburg, New York also hit 88 — blowing past its previous record of 84 degrees set in 1968.

Montpelier and Massena, New York both hit 81 yesterday. That's two degrees higher than the previous record of 79 set in 1968 in both communities.

While the warm weather was welcome for many after a long winter, it's also in line with what Vermont is already experiencing with climate change.

Temperatures in Vermont have risen about 2 degrees F since the beginning of the 20th century, according to the state's most recent climate assessment.

More from Vermont Public: Poll finds most Vermonters expect major impacts from climate change in the next 30 years

Winter temperatures have increased 2.5 times faster than average annual temperatures since 1960. Vermont is also seeing wetter conditions. Data show precipitation has increased 21% since 1900.
Climate change in Vermont

Have questions, comments or tips? Send me an email at brittany.patterson@vermontpublic.org.

