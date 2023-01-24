© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News

Vermont's pesticide use rules are tightening for the first time in decades

Vermont Public | By Marlon Hyde
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST
A photo of a person dressed in a white suit and blue latex gloves using a device to spray liquid onto grass.
Mihajlo Maricic/Getty Images
/
iStock
Last week, lawmakers unanimously voted to amend Vermont's pest management rules to be in compliance with federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Vermont pesticide rules are changing for the first time in 30 years.

Last week, lawmakers unanimously voted to amend the state’s pest management regulations. Changes to storage, application and notification practices were made to be in compliance with federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

New rules include:

  • Stricter requirements for storing pesticides.
  • Updated policies for notifying the public.
  • Requiring that pesticides only be applied by certified applicators.
  • Agriculture officials cannot issue permits for spraying aerial pesticides to control mosquitos without consulting with the Health Department first.
  • Landowners and joint property owners in condos would be notified when and what pesticides will be used on their property.
  • Companies must obtain a permit to spray pesticides for adult mosquitoes.
  • A new permit process for town governments that are using the chemicals on private land and in public rights-of-way.
  • A buffer zone is required near public wells or water intakes.

Nicole Dehne is with the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont. She says these changes will provide helpful information for farms that do not use chemical pesticides.
“Any regulation change that makes it easier to understand what their neighbors are using on the adjacent property will impact organic producers,” she says.

Some concerns were raised by advocacy groups that the changes did not go far enough in protecting the environment.

More from Vermont Public: As Farmers Plant Cover Crops To Reduce Runoff, Report Says They Also Use More Herbicides

Agriculture officials say they plan to address seeds treated with pesticides, and regulations to further protect the declining bee population, in later sessions.

David Huber is the deputy director of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

"As the state lead agency on pesticide use and regulation for Vermont, we want to make sure that everyone is using them in the best manner possible," he said.

The rules are expected to go into effect by mid- to late-February.

“We're going to be having additional rulemaking coming up in the near future for other components of pesticide law," Huber said. "As far as certification and training requirements go, with the federal requirements being updated, it just made sense for us to update the rule as a whole.”

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsClimate & EnvironmentFood & Agriculture
Marlon Hyde
Marlon Hyde is the Sunday Weekend Edition Host and Vermont Public’s first news fellow. He reports on Arts, Culture, and Community stories. He joined Vermont Public in the spring of 2021 after graduating from Saint Michael’s College with a degree in media studies, journalism, and digital arts with a minor in Philosophy. He has been honored with a National Murrow Award for reporting on the 9/11 Remembrance Project alongside Jane Lindholm and Melody Bodette.
See stories by Marlon Hyde
Related Content
Load More