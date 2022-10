En Vermont, las regulaciones de alojamiento y seguridad no protegían a los trabajadores agrícolas, entonces crearon su propio programa

In Vermont's housing landscape, a landlord like Rick Bove, should fill an important role. Most of his apartment buildings are newer, built in the last 40 years. They're not fancy but they're designed to be functional and affordable.Bove, who's family is better known for their pasta sauce business, is one of the bigger landlords in Vermont. He has more than 400 units across multiple towns. But a joint investigation by VPR and Seven Days has found that Bove frequently neglects routine maintenance, including serious health and safety issues - leaving tenants in substandard housing. The news organizations also found that regulators have failed to consistently enforce housing standards while Bove continues to receive public subsidies.

