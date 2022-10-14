© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Gerald Malloy and Peter Welch debate for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat.

Local News

Sen. Leahy hospitalized for observation

Vermont Public Radio | By Vermont Public Staff
Published October 14, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT
Sen. Patrick Leahy, pictured on May 2 on Capitol Hill, talked to VPR's 'Vermont Edition' about the debate over impeachment, as well as proposals related to Cuban travel.
J. Scott Appelwhite
/
Associated Press
Sen. Patrick Leahy has been hospitalized for observation, according to a statement from his office.

*This story will be updated*

Sen. Patrick Leahy has been hospitalized for observation and testing.  In a statement from the Senator’s office released Thursday evening, communications director David Carle said Leahy was not feeling well and was taken to a Washington area hospital as a precaution.  His doctors recommended he remain overnight for observation.

Leahy is 82 years old.  He’s served in the Senate for over four decades, and is in his final year in office. 

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch by tweeting us @vermontpublic.

Tags
Local News Local NewsSenator Patrick LeahyNew England News Collaborative
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Related Content
Load More