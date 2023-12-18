LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES: Flood warnings in effect around Vermont as storm brings heavy rain and wind
Flooding caused by a combination of rain and snowmelt is possible Monday into early Tuesday morning as a storm brings an estimated 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to Vermont.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch covering all parts of Vermont, much of northeastern New York and western New Hampshire. Flood warnings are in effect Monday for much of the state, too.
The weather service is predicting the highest amounts of rain in Brattleboro. There could be local areas that receive over 3 inches of rain.
The weather has caused school closures and power outages throughout the day on Monday.
Human-caused climate change is expected to bring more rain on snow events like this one. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) state climate summary for Vermont, if the world doesn't do much to cut global greenhouse gas emissions soon, Vermont could see 15% more precipitation in the winter by the middle of this century, compared to late 20th century winter precipitation levels.
For more information:
- Get the latest Eye on the Sky weather forecast from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium.
- See Vermont Public's full list of school closures in Vermont and neighboring counties.
- Find power outages at VTOutages.org.
Floodwaters expected to peak this evening
Floodwaters across Vermont are supposed to peak this evening, and recede after midnight.
Much of the state has received 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain since last night. That, combined with snow melt, has resulted in rivers and streams across the state rapidly rising.
Peter Banacos with the National Weather Service in Burlington says many rivers are experiencing minor to moderate flooding.
"It's mainly roads that are impacted, as opposed to, you know, major downtown areas — things that we saw in the July flooding, for example, in Montpelier — that was a major flood stage," Banacos said. "So in this event, we're not reaching those levels."
Most accidents and deaths from floods occur when people drive into floodwaters and their cars get swept away.
Banacos says to follow road closure signs, and don’t try to cross water of unknown depth.
Moretown Village told to evacuate, elementary school flooded
Residents of Moretown Village were told to evacuate their homes and businesses today.
That's because heavy rain on snow up in the mountains caused the Mad River to jump its banks.
Moretown Fire Chief Stefan Pratt said as of midday, the river was coming into people's basements and still rising.
Route 100B through town was flooded on either side of the village. But some of the side roads were still passable. Pratt urged motorists not to drive through standing water today and tonight.
"Turn around, don't drown," Pratt said. "I've seen people today that are, you know, just as the water is starting to come up, they're driving through it and it, you know, makes me nervous that something terrible is gonna happen. It doesn't take very much water to wash your vehicle away."
Pratt says people can evacuate from the village by car to the intersection of Moretown Mountain Road and the Moretown Common Road.
He says residents should seek higher ground until flood waters recede.
Moretown Elementary School also flooded today, and students were sent home. While the fire department came to try to pump out water, officials say they soon gave up in order to focus on evacuating Moretown Village.
Human caused climate change is bringing more rain on snow events like this one to Vermont.
Waitsfield residents should stay home today
Heavy rain on top of snow up in the mountains is bringing flooding to the Mad River Valley today.
As of midday, Waitsfield Emergency Management Director Fred Messer says there were a lot of roads closed in town after the Mad River had jumped its banks.
Messer said Bridge Street in the old village of Waitsfield flooded during Tropical Storm Irene. But as of midday, it hadn't flooded this time... though rain is expected to continue until midnight.
"Right now it hasn't reached Irene proportions, but it's really close," Messer said. "Too close."
He urged Waitsfield residents to stay home and off the roads until tomorrow morning. He says dirt roads are slick and emergency responders need to be able to get through.
Messer says people should make sure they are registered for real time updates from VT-Alerts.
Mudslide in St. Johnsbury
State emergency officials are reporting a mud slide in St. Johnsbury.
VT-Alert saysU.S. Route 2 west of Vermont Route 18 are currently closed, andimages posted to Facebook show mud and entire pine trees in the roadway.
Officials are asking motorists to seek an alternative route.
Wind advisory in effect through 4 p.m. Monday
A wind advisory remains in effect from the Green Mountains east through Essex County, Vermont and Coos County, New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds are expected to reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 55 mph.
The wind advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Here is the timing for the rain and wind tomorrow. The heaviest rain will fall in the morning but rain will continue for much of the day. There will also be some strong winds tomorrow morning #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/kbNq5VgUbI— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 17, 2023
Montpelier asks residents to move cars to higher ground
Montpelier City Manager William J. Fraser says officials are monitoring rivers and flood conditions in Vermont's capital city today.
"The National Weather Service has just upgraded Montpelier’s flood risk significantly," Fraser wrote in a statement Monday. "They now predict a Winooski peak of 16.8 feet which is above the 15-foot flood level. The prior projection had been 9.7."
Fraser noted the Winooski River reached around 20 feet during July's flooding.
The city of Montpelier is asking residents to move their cars to higher ground.
Evacuations, closures Monday due to flooding
Heavy rains from last night into today have created flood conditions across Vermont.
As of 10:46 a.m., VT-Alert said the Deerfield River reached 13.5 feet and started to crest its lower lying banks.
The Mad River in Waitsfield has also flooded. According to NBC5, people are being asked to avoid downtown.
Green Mountain Transit also announced that they temporarily suspended all Washington County bus service due to a flood warning.
Several schools in Orange, Rutland, Washington, and Windsor counties are dismissing early due to storm conditions. You can find more school delays and closures here.
In Brattleboro, officials are helping residents of the Mountain Home Trailer Park evacuate. They say West Brattleboro is especially experiencing flooding.