LIVE UPDATES: Flood warnings in effect around Vermont as storm brings heavy rain and wind

Flooding caused by a combination of rain and snowmelt is possible Monday into early Tuesday morning as a storm brings an estimated 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to Vermont.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch covering all parts of Vermont, much of northeastern New York and western New Hampshire. Flood warnings are in effect Monday for much of the state, too.

The weather service is predicting the highest amounts of rain in Brattleboro. There could be local areas that receive over 3 inches of rain.

The weather has caused school closures and power outages throughout the day on Monday.

Human-caused climate change is expected to bring more rain on snow events like this one. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) state climate summary for Vermont, if the world doesn't do much to cut global greenhouse gas emissions soon, Vermont could see 15% more precipitation in the winter by the middle of this century, compared to late 20th century winter precipitation levels.

