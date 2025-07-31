Vermont Public premieres Biraland, a new musical comedy series from Vermont creator Bira Vanara

Vermont Public is proud to announce the release of Biraland , a vibrant and imaginative 20-part video series from Vermont-based creator Bira Vanara. The series is presented as part of Vermont Public’s Made Here Fund, an initiative launched in 2022 to broaden and diversify storytelling in the state.

Biraland (pronounced BEEDA-land) is a musical comedy that explores humankind’s relationship with the natural world through humor, music, and visual spectacle. Conceived, written, and performed entirely by Vanara, the series features an eclectic cast of characters, original songs, and wild effects that bring the whimsical world of Biraland to life.

“I made Biraland as a way of consolidating my views on humankind’s relationship to nature and presenting them in a digestible and entertaining format,” said Vanara. “I grew up with PBS and NPR being regarded by my family as the preeminent sources of news and insight into everything from politics to culture and the arts. To have Biraland be presented by Vermont Public is, quite honestly, a privilege I never thought I’d be afforded, and I can’t think of an outlet I’d rather have my work be affiliated with.”

The first four episodes of Biraland are now streaming on Vermont Public’s YouTube channel , with new episodes released each Thursday through August 28.

The series is one of ten projects funded through Vermont Public’s Made Here Fund , which awarded a total of $100,000 to content creators from six counties across Vermont. The fund supports the development of a wide range of storytelling formats, including short documentaries, animated films, digital shorts, and audio series.

Previously released Made Here Fund projects include:



The final two projects will be released this fall.