America, Are We Ready? What the November election means for our money

In America, Are We Ready?, WNYC’s Brian Lehrer hosts three weeks of live, national, election call-ins with Marketplace senior Washington correspondent Kimberly Adams.

Together with guests and calls they’ll open a national conversation, across divides, about what the outcomes of the November election, both in the White House and in Congress, mean for health care costs, housing costs and the care economy.

How we spend our money, and whether we think the outcome of the election can mean a better outcome for us, could be a driving force for getting voters to the polls. So let’s make some space to hear the stories that shape our points of view, ask questions, and learn what the candidates’ probable policies could mean for things like medicine bills, the rent and child care.

Listen to Vermont Public radio on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. throughout October for this live call-in special. Find your station.