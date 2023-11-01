Three Vermont families awarded cars via Vermont Public/Good News Garage partnership

Since its launch in July, Vermont Public’s car donation partnership with Good News Garage has yielded three vehicles to Vermonters in need.

On September 27, the Burlington-based nonprofit Good News Garage awarded a 2009 Nissan Altima donated by a Vermont Public supporter to Warren Royea of Brattleboro. A second car, a 2008 Honda Civic, was awarded on September 29 to a recipient in Rutland.

“Having reliable transportation is so crucial to our [family’s] success. Thank you so much for your compassion,” Royea wrote in a thank you letter.

More recently, a third car was awarded to a mother from Waterbury Center on October 13. Shannon Bussiere received a 2012 Toyota Prius that was donated to Good News Garage by a Vermont Public supporter.

“Thank you for changing the lives of my family,” said Bussiere upon receiving the keys to her Prius. “It will be so nice to drive my own car.”

Vermont Public and Good News Garage announced their partnership in July. The station has accepted vehicle donations for years through national programs, but keeping the program local supports public media in Vermont while providing necessary transportation to families in the state.

“These are the first three of what we hope will be many more life-changing donations as a part of this partnership,” said Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage. “There is currently a waiting list of over 200 Vermont families in need of personal vehicles.”

After picking up a donated vehicle, Good News Garage inspects it. If it is in usable condition, it is donated to a Vermont family in need through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up program. Vermonters must be Reach Up participants to qualify for cars.

If the vehicle is not appropriate for placement with a family, it is sold at auction and proceeds from the sale are split between the two nonprofits, Vermont Public and Good News Garage. Car donors qualify for tax deductions of at least $500, and up to the car’s fair-market value.

More information about Vermont Public’s car donation program with Good News Garage is available here or by calling 877-GIVE-AUTO (448-3288).