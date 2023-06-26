Donate a Vehicle

1 of 3 — goodnewsgarage-page-image5-happyclient1-20230626.jpeg 2 of 3 — goodnewsgarage-page-image6-happyclient2-20230626.jpeg 3 of 3 — goodnewsgarage-page-image7-happyclient3-20230626.jpeg

Easy 1-2-3 Process:

1) Donate online, in-person at Good News Garage, or over the phone by calling 877-GIVE-AUTO (448-3288). Make sure you mention Vermont Public! 2) Good News Garage picks up and inspects your vehicle. 3) Whether sold at auction or provided to a family in need, your vehicle donation supports Vermont Public and transportation assistance for Vermont families. And, you qualify for a tax deduction for your gift.

Vermont Public has partnered with Good News Garage to accept the donation of vehicles as a way of financially supporting your favorite public media programming.

Donating a vehicle is easy, free, and secure. After picking up your vehicle, Good News Garage will inspect it. If your vehicle is in usable condition as a program car, it will be donated to a Vermont family in need through Good News Garage.

If your vehicle is sold at auction, the proceeds from the sale become a financial contribution that benefits both Vermont Public and Good News Garage. It’s a win-win: You support public media in our region as well as transportation equity, and you avoid the hassle of repairing or selling a car you no longer want!

Donors qualify for free towing/pick-up and generous tax deductions – up to the car’s fair market value.

We accept all types of vehicles: cars, trucks, vans, boats, RVs, motorcycles, airplanes, tractors, and more!

If you have questions about whether your vehicle is eligible for a donation, either fill out the form below or call 877-GIVE-AUTO (448-3288).

Thank you for your support!

Good News Garage of Burlington, Vermont is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 04-356624) that administers and also benefits from this donation. Basic contact information and the value of your donation will be shared between Good News Garage and Vermont Public for gift-processing and communication purposes.