Vermont Public announces vehicle donation partnership with Good News Garage

Vermont Public has announced a new partnership with the Burlington-based nonprofit Good News Garage to administer its vehicle donation program. The program will support public media in Vermont and could provide necessary transportation to families in the state.

“The role that Vermont Public plays in our daily lives is similar to the role of reliable transportation – they both strengthen our communities by bringing us closer together,” said Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage. “Through this exciting new partnership, we’re able to unite the missions of our two organizations to make an even bigger difference in our neighbor’s lives.”

Donating a vehicle is easy, free, and secure. After picking up a donated vehicle, Good News Garage will inspect it. If it is in usable condition, it will be donated to a Vermont family in need through Good News Garage. If the vehicle is sold at auction instead, proceeds from the sale will be split between Vermont Public and Good News Garage. Donors qualify for free towing or pick-up and generous tax deductions, up to the vehicle’s fair market value.

Good News Garage accepts almost any vehicle that can be towed away: cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, boats, planes, ATVs, even farm equipment.

Vermont Public has accepted vehicle donations for years through national programs, but keeping the program local to Vermont aligns with the organization’s values, said Katie Miller, Vermont Public’s director of membership.

“As a statewide public service organization, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Vermonters,” Miller said. “This partnership is a win-win-win: donating a car supports public media in our region while improving transportation equity, and you can avoid the hassle of repairing or selling a car you no longer want!”

More information about Vermont Public’s car donation program with Good News Garage is available here or by calling 877-GIVE-AUTO (448-3288).