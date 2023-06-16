Sarah Ashworth moving on from Vermont Public

Sarah Ashworth, Vermont Public’s senior vice president of content, will leave her role this month to become director of Wisconsin Public Radio.

Ashworth returned to VPR as news director in 2018, having previously worked as a producer and reporter for Vermont Edition in the late 2000s.

“I came back to Vermont because I wanted to be part of an organization that's devoted to services and cares about the local community, and that hasn't changed at all,” Ashworth said. “What makes Vermont Public strong is the people here and that's what I'll miss most. I am excited about the opportunity to lead at WPR and to be part of figuring out how to keep public media strong in the future.”

Under Ashworth’s leadership, VPR and now Vermont Public’s content team grew its public service, including launching The Frequency podcast and Homegoings, a robust climate and environment beat, as well as expansions of But Why, Brave Little State, and Made Here. She guided the newsroom through a global pandemic, providing resources and essential content that saved lives.

“My work here has felt deeply shaped by things I didn't see coming - COVID and the merger of VPR and Vermont PBS. Both have been intense and challenging, yet incredibly rewarding to see how our work has made a difference in the lives of so many,” Ashworth said.

“Sarah has led our content team through an incredible expansion with integrity and vision,” said Vermont Public President & CEO Scott Finn. “She has a big picture view that has helped Vermont Public innovate. We are going to miss her tremendously.”

Angela Evancie, director of engagement journalism and host/executive producer of Brave Little State, will serve as interim senior vice president of content.