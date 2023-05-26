How to watch the National Memorial Day Concert from PBS

The National Memorial Day Concert honors our country’s veterans, servicemen and women and military families. The concert unites the country in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our nation and serves those who are grieving through the mission put forward by Abraham Lincoln in his second inaugural address.

For over 30 years, this multi-award-winning television event, featuring uplifting musical performances, documentary footage and dramatic readings, has become an American tradition and is one of PBS’ highest-rated programs. On the broadcast, celebrities share real-life stories spanning the broad history of our nation’s military conflicts, award winning musicians perform songs in tribute to our country’s true heroes and the finest performers from the United States premier military choirs and ensembles are featured.

Join co-hosts Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise for the 34th annual National Memorial Day Concert, at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, May 28, with a rebroadcast at 9:30 p.m.

Stream using the video player above, or tune in live:



The concert will remain available for two weeks following the live broadcast.