Sept. 24 & 25 | 'But Why: LIVE!' Tour

By Ty Robertson
Published September 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT
We have a treat for you! Join the creative team of Jane Lindholm and Melody Bodette for But Why: Live!  a stage show that takes audiences on a barnyard romp with three shows to choose from!

Saturday, September 24th at Vermont Public headquarters in Colchester choose the 11:00 a.m. OR 1:00 p.m. show.

Sunday, September 25th join us at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester for a show at 1:00 p.m. followed by a fun craft session with Tammy White of Wing & A Prayer Farm! Who knows what you might get to create!

Kids in the audience will learn about all kinds of farm animals as they get to choose which questions get picked. They’ll even learn some really fowl language! (Adults, don’t worry–we promise you’ll approve.) AND, you’ll be able to buy one of the new But Why books and have it signed by Jane and Melody!

For tickets to the 11 a.m. show Saturday, September 24 at Vermont Public in Colchester click here.

For tickets to the 1 p.m. show Saturday, September 24 at Vermont Public in Colchester click here.

For tickets to the 1 p.m. show Sunday, September 25 at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester click here.

The But Why: Live! Tour is generously sponsored by Wild Kind Toys in Rutland and Oak Meadow in Putney

Ty Robertson
Ty began her career at VPR in 1996 as a volunteer working as Robert Resnik's production assistant on All the Traditions and helping out behind the scenes at membership drives. She joined the staff in 1997 and has been producing engagement and donor events for VPR ever since.
