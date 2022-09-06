Sept. 24 & 25 | 'But Why: LIVE!' Tour

We have a treat for you! Join the creative team of Jane Lindholm and Melody Bodette for But Why: Live! a stage show that takes audiences on a barnyard romp with three shows to choose from!

Saturday, September 24th at Vermont Public headquarters in Colchester choose the 11:00 a.m. OR 1:00 p.m. show.

Sunday, September 25th join us at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester for a show at 1:00 p.m. followed by a fun craft session with Tammy White of Wing & A Prayer Farm! Who knows what you might get to create!

Kids in the audience will learn about all kinds of farm animals as they get to choose which questions get picked. They’ll even learn some really fowl language! (Adults, don’t worry–we promise you’ll approve.) AND, you’ll be able to buy one of the new But Why books and have it signed by Jane and Melody!

For tickets to the 11 a.m. show Saturday, September 24 at Vermont Public in Colchester click here.

For tickets to the 1 p.m. show Saturday, September 24 at Vermont Public in Colchester click here.

For tickets to the 1 p.m. show Sunday, September 25 at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester click here.