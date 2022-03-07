Directions To Vermont Public
How to get to Vermont Public in the Historic Fort Ethan Allen:
Vermont Public's main studios are located in Fort Ethan Allen at 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446. If you get lost on the way, call us at 1-800-639-2192 during business hours. Click here for Google directions.
From The North: From I-89 South, take Exit 16. Turn right heading downhill, towards Winooski. At the roundabout in downtown Winooski, continue 3/4 of the way around the circle and bear right on to Route 15.
From The South: From I-89 North, take Exit 15. Turn right onto Route 15 heading east towards Essex Junction.
From the Airport: Leaving the airport, turn right onto Airport Road. Take your first left on White Street, then turn right on Airport Parkway. Follow Airport Parkway to a flashing light, then bear left, onto Lime Kiln Road. Lime Kiln Road will end at the top of a hill. Turn right on Route 15.
From Route 15: Continue east on Route 15. You’ll pass Saint Michael's College on the left and the Fanny Allen campus of UVM Medical Center on the right. When you are in front of the medical center you’ll see two sets of traffic lights ahead. At the second set of lights, turn left on Barnes Avenue – you’re now in Fort Ethan Allen. The fourth road on the right at the back of the fort is Troy Avenue, immediately before a "dead end" sign. Make a right turn here. Vermont Public is 1/3 mile down the road, on the left. Park in the first parking lot (before the sign) and enter through the main entrance, which is set back from the road on the left side of the building as you face it.
Get to Vermont Public's Norwich Studios
Vermont Public's Norwich studio is located at King Arthur Flour at 135 US Rt.5 South, Norwich, VT. For precise directions to the studio, or if you get lost on the way, call the Norwich studio at 1-800-426-7820.
Health & Safety Guidelines
Given Vermont’s high vaccination rate and declining hospitalization rates, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result are no longer required when visiting Vermont Public’s facilities. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Masking is strongly encouraged for those who are not vaccinated, including those under the age of 5 years, individuals who have a weakened immune system, or those at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition.
We are committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for our visitors and staff. If you or someone in your group doesn’t feel well, please stay home.
Our policies are subject to change as the pandemic evolves. We will continue to monitor guidelines from the CDC and State of Vermont’s Department of Health.
Event Accessibility
We strive to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to engage fully. Please inform us of any special accommodations you may require in order to participate in this event fully.