Directions To Vermont Public

How to get to Vermont Public in the Historic Fort Ethan Allen:

Vermont Public's main studios are located in Fort Ethan Allen at 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446. If you get lost on the way, call us at 1-800-639-2192 during business hours. Click here for Google directions.

From The North: From I-89 South, take Exit 16. Turn right heading downhill, towards Winooski. At the roundabout in downtown Winooski, continue 3/4 of the way around the circle and bear right on to Route 15.

From The South: From I-89 North, take Exit 15. Turn right onto Route 15 heading east towards Essex Junction.

From the Airport: Leaving the airport, turn right onto Airport Road. Take your first left on White Street, then turn right on Airport Parkway. Follow Airport Parkway to a flashing light, then bear left, onto Lime Kiln Road. Lime Kiln Road will end at the top of a hill. Turn right on Route 15.

From Route 15: Continue east on Route 15. You’ll pass Saint Michael's College on the left and the Fanny Allen campus of UVM Medical Center on the right. When you are in front of the medical center you’ll see two sets of traffic lights ahead. At the second set of lights, turn left on Barnes Avenue – you’re now in Fort Ethan Allen. The fourth road on the right at the back of the fort is Troy Avenue, immediately before a "dead end" sign. Make a right turn here. Vermont Public is 1/3 mile down the road, on the left. Park in the first parking lot (before the sign) and enter through the main entrance, which is set back from the road on the left side of the building as you face it.

Get to Vermont Public's Norwich Studios

Vermont Public's Norwich studio is located at King Arthur Flour at 135 US Rt.5 South, Norwich, VT. For precise directions to the studio, or if you get lost on the way, call the Norwich studio at 1-800-426-7820.

