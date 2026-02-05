Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

More than a dozen train cars derail in CT, sending materials into nearby river

Published February 5, 2026 at 10:59 AM EST
Fourteen train cars carrying liquified natural gas derailed Thursday, Feb. 5, and at least five landed in a river in Mansfield, officials said.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
A train derailed in Mansfield Thursday morning, raising concerns of environmental contamination in a nearby waterway.

More than a dozen train cars, some of which were carrying liquified propane, derailed and at least five landed in a river in Mansfield, officials said.

No injuries are reported. A shelter in place order has been issued for residents within a half mile of 1090 Stafford Rd., state officials said.

First responders and hazmat specialists are responding to a possible hazardous gas leak.

"The incident is under control," said Rick Green, a spokesperson with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. "There is no need for evacuation at this time."

Residents are advised to avoid Route 32, Stafford Road, which is closed between Route 275 and Route 44 near Eagleville Pond, according to a post on a town social media account.

“A train has derailed with train cars in contact with the river,” the post reads. “There is concern for hazardous material contamination.”

Emergency responders and state environmental officials are on the scene and residents are advised to avoid the area.

“All residents within a half-mile of this area should shelter in place,” the post reads. “No evacuations are being recommended at this time, but please watch for updates as authorities on the scene evaluate the situation.”

The road is expected to be closed for a “prolonged” period of time.

Mansfield is a town in Tolland County, about 25 miles east of Hartford.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Connecticut Public's Chris Polansky, Matt Dwyer and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.
