Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mar. 19 | Brattleboro | "Join or Die" Film screening and community-building mixer

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published January 6, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST
Yellow background with an image of Harvard professor Robert D. Putnam with a megaphone and images of people coming out of it with the words Join or Die, A film about why you should join a club...and why the fate of America depends on it with the handle @joinordiefilm and joinordiefilm.com under it
Pete and Rebecca Davis
/
Join or Die Documentary

When: Wednesday, March 19, 2025| 6 - 8 p.m.
Where: Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Tickets: Free Admission | Reserve Tickets here!

Join Vermont Public at Brooks Memorial Library for a mini film screening and social hour! First, dive into a 45-minute excerpt of the highly acclaimed 2023 documentary Join or Die by Pete and Rebecca Davis.by Pete and Rebecca Davis. Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America depends on it. Joined by Hillary Clinton and Priya Parker and others, Robert Putnam, author of Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community, will explore three urgent civic questions: What makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… What can we do about it?

Are you part of a club or group looking for new members? Let us know the details and we will share it with event attendees!
Join or Die Trailer

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open

6:00 p.m. - Screening begins

6:45 p.m. - Live Audience Discussion

7 p.m. - Social Hour begins

8 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complimentary but must be reserved in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?

  • Parking is street parking. A limited number of free 2-hour parking spaces are available in the Municipal Center lot, near the library’s rear entrance:
    • Turn onto Grove St. from Main St.
    • Enter the lot mid-block.
    • The library’s parking spaces and accessible entrance are to your right.
    • There are also two reserved accessible parking spaces.
  • For other parking options and more information about public parking in Brattleboro, see the Town’s parking enforcement page.
  • Public Transit: Brooks Memorial Library can be reached on the White line at the Centre Congregational Church and Post Office stops; and on the Red Line at Pliny Park.

What are my food and drink options?

There will not be refreshments or food served.

Will this event be broadcast?

It will not be broadcast.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tags
Events
Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
See stories by Julianna Vasquez
Latest Stories