Mar. 19 | Brattleboro | "Join or Die" Film screening and community-building mixer

When: Wednesday, March 19, 2025| 6 - 8 p.m.

Where: Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Tickets: Free Admission | Reserve Tickets here!

Join Vermont Public at Brooks Memorial Library for a mini film screening and social hour! First, dive into a 45-minute excerpt of the highly acclaimed 2023 documentary Join or Die by Pete and Rebecca Davis.by Pete and Rebecca Davis. Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America depends on it. Joined by Hillary Clinton and Priya Parker and others, Robert Putnam, author of Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community, will explore three urgent civic questions: What makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… What can we do about it?

Are you part of a club or group looking for new members? Let us know the details and we will share it with event attendees!

Join or Die Trailer

FAQ

Event Flow:

5:30 p.m. - Doors open

6:00 p.m. - Screening begins

6:45 p.m. - Live Audience Discussion

7 p.m. - Social Hour begins

8 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, tickets are complimentary but must be reserved in advance.

What are my transportation and parking options?



Parking is street parking. A limited number of free 2-hour parking spaces are available in the Municipal Center lot, near the library’s rear entrance:

Turn onto Grove St. from Main St. Enter the lot mid-block. The library’s parking spaces and accessible entrance are to your right. There are also two reserved accessible parking spaces.

For other parking options and more information about public parking in Brattleboro, see the Town’s parking enforcement page.



Public Transit: Brooks Memorial Library can be reached on the White line at the Centre Congregational Church and Post Office stops; and on the Red Line at Pliny Park.

What are my food and drink options?

There will not be refreshments or food served.

Will this event be broadcast?

It will not be broadcast.

What if my question isn’t answered here?