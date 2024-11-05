Dec. 8 | Brave Ladle State Mix & Mingle

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 | 3-6 p.m.

Where: Crooked Ladle, 51 Main Street, Middlebury, VT 05753

How: Free Admission | Reserve Tickets

Join Vermont Public and Brave Little State for a mix and mingle at Crooked Ladle! Come meet fellow listeners and the Brave Little State team, and be part of a live voting round to shape an upcoming episode of the show. We’ll have beverage specials and free finger foods from Crooked Ladle in Middlebury; enter to win some Brave Little State swag and record your own questions about Vermont for the podcast.

If you have any questions please feel free to email events@vermontpublic.org.

FAQ

Event Flow:

3:00 p.m. - Doors open | Bar and photo booth are open

4:30 p.m. - Voting Round begins

5:30 p.m. - Winning Question announced!

6:00 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

Tickets are free! Click here to RSVP

What are my transportation and parking options?

Vermont Public is within walking distance of the #2 GMAT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave. Free parking is available at Vermont Public - 365 Troy Ave. in Colchester. If the parking lots are full you may park on the north side of Troy Ave.

What are my food and drink options?

We will provide snacks and a cash bar with non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Will this event be broadcast?

Yes, this dance party will be broadcast live on a special edition of My Place from 7 - 9 p.m.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.