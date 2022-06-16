© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Vermont is piloting a new program to help farmers rely on one another during stressful times

Vermont Public Radio | By Elodie Reed
Published June 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
A photo of a person holding a large heirloom tomato in a greenhouse, with tomatoes hanging down from vines in the foreground.
Jessica Notargiacomo, Courtesy
/
Valerie Woodhouse co-owns Honeyfield Farm in Norwich. She's among the farmers training to become a peer as part of a new farmer peer support network organized by the state-sponsored nonprofit Farm First.

Valerie Woodhouse is a co-owner of Honeyfield Farm in Norwich. She was in the second week of launching the organic vegetable farm when the pandemic began.

It was a tough time.

"That I can safely say was, you know, my lowest point in my own mental health care," she said. "Just because, you know, there was so much unknown, there was so much out of our control."

Woodhouse, 31, says she uses therapy. When she reached out to a therapist about the stress of farming, however, it didn’t go so well.

"I was told, 'You just need to have better boundaries about your work hours, you shouldn't be working this many hours,' or: 'You just need to take a day off,' or something like that. And that was one of the most unhelpful pieces of advice I could have gotten in that moment from my therapist," she said.

Woodhouse says the popular notion of self-care is not very accessible to farmers.

"That has been a turnoff for a lot of farmers," she said. "And just makes it feel like, 'Well, I just got to, like, keep my head down and just keep moving and get through this.'"

More from VPR: Record-high fuel prices came at a bad time for Vermont farmers. But milk prices are up

So Vermont’s farmers keep moving through things like the pandemic, inflation, high fuel prices, industry consolidation, climate change, family challenges, all sorts of weather. And they’re continuing to feel stress.

According to a report from the Vermont Department of Health earlier this year, farming is one of the occupations at significantly higher risk for suicide.

To help address Vermont farmers’ mental health needs, the state-sponsored nonprofit Farm First is creating a new program. It’s called a farmer peer support network. The plan is to connect farmers to listen to one another, and to educate one another based on their own experiences. The network can also be an entry point for farmers to talk to one of Farm First’s mental health professionals.

Woodhouse is one of the inaugural farmer peers.

"This opportunity of having a peer network will be one that's going to have huge benefits for people like me who, maybe don't have time to see a therapist regularly, or can't find a therapist who really understands the very real demands of farming," she said. "Getting instead to talk to people who get it and have been there and have real tangible advice — that's where I think a lot of change can be made for farmers."

"Or at the very least, just validation of, 'You're not alone,'" Woodhouse added.

"This opportunity of having a peer network will be one that's going to have huge benefits for people like me who, you know, maybe don't have time to see a therapist regularly, or can't find a therapist who really understands the very real demands of farming."
Valerie Woodhouse, Honeyfield Farm

The idea of farmers supporting one another is not necessarily new. But Farm First program manager Karen Crowley says the particular model that Vermont is trying is unique.

"The focus in places where it's been done has been more on peer support groups, which I think is also a great idea and can really serve a role," she said. "But it wasn't really what we were hearing from farmers, that they thought they would like to be doing. They wanted to develop those one-on-one relationships."

Crowley says this program is considered a pilot. It’s funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and it began coming together this past winter.

Farm First recruited its first cohort of farmer peers and provided them with some initial — and paid — training. That included recognizing signs of stress, and how to help de-escalate situations through active listening.

From here, the process has slowed a little: Farmers need to farm during the spring, summer and fall.

Leanne Porter, the training coordinator for the farmer peer support network, says the most important thing is to build the network based on what Vermont farmers want and need.

"We'll really rely on the farmers' input to build the rest of this," Porter said. "We have the outline of what we think it will look like, but we're gonna let them do some of the driving."

A photo of two women standing outside a red and white barn with daffodils and a cat along the driveway.
Elodie Reed
/
VPR
Leanne Porter, left, chats with Alicia Jenks, who grows blueberries at Green Dragon Farm in Perkinsville. Jenks is one of the inaugural farmer peers for the new farmer peer support network that Porter, with the state-sponsored nonprofit Farm First, is helping organize.

Porter did this during a recent visit at Green Dragon Farm in the village of Perkinsville, where she and I visited blueberry grower Alicia Jenks.

Jenks is another of the inaugural farmer peers, and discussed with Porter how they might increase Farm First’s outreach about the peer support network.

"I do know farmers like dinners," Jenks said. "Farmers like to sit around and chit chat and have dinner ..."

"... and eat pie," Porter added.

"Yes they like their pie," Jenks agreed. "Farmers like pie!"

As the word does get out, Porter says Farm First is trying to recruit a second group of farmer peers to begin paid training in the fall. Eventually, she says, they’ll set up a web portal to allow farmers to contact those peers.

“Many members of our community suffer from anxiety and depression due to isolation, labor abuses, and the trauma of migration. The resources that do exist are limited and inaccessible. We need services that are close to home, in Spanish, and economically accessible.”
Migrant Justice statement to VPR

In the long term, Farm First is also trying to broaden who has access to mental health services specifically designed for agricultural workers.

More than a third of Vermont's immigrant dairy farmworkers, for example, experience significant stress, according to a study published last year.

Karen Crowley, the program manager for Farm First, says the organization is currently talking with the University of Vermont Extension about how to support existing services for immigrant farmworkers.

"The grant that funded the peer [support network], also, we ended up with a small amount of money to explore how we might best serve migrant farmers — trying to figure out, like, what's the best way to approach this," she said. "Because we don’t have an ongoing funding source, it makes sense to start by gathering information on the current state, rather than offering services."

To do more, Crowley says, Farm First will need some “real resources” to set up multilingual mental health services, plus staff them with people who understand the immigrant farmworker experience.

From the perspective of immigrant farmworkers with the advocacy group Migrant Justice, it would all be worth it. The organization provided the following statement to VPR:

“Many members of our community suffer from anxiety and depression due to isolation, labor abuses, and the trauma of migration. The resources that do exist are limited and inaccessible. We need services that are close to home, in Spanish, and economically accessible.”

Migrant Justice also said that the state should help address the root causes of mental health crises in the farmworker community — by supporting its campaigns against discrimination by law enforcement and for improved housing and labor conditions.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet digital producer Elodie Reed @elodie_reed.

Tags

Local News Local NewsMental HealthFood & Agriculture
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a digital producer and covers dairy and agriculture for VPR. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed
Related Content
  • LVRT-tractor-trail-vpr-noyes-20160524.jpg
    Local News
    Record-high fuel prices came at a bad time for Vermont farmers. But milk prices are up
    Elodie Reed
    Vermont has hit several record highs for the average price of gas in the past few weeks. It couldn’t come at a worse time for farmers.But there is an upside — dairy farmers are now receiving a much higher price for their milk.
  • A photo of two people standing in a green pasture, with one person reaching out their arm towards the nose of a cow.
    Local News
    Vermont Organic Dairy Farms Fight To Survive As Industry Consolidates
    Elodie Reed
    Two decades ago, organic dairy seemed like a way for Vermont’s family farms to stay small and still make enough money to survive. But the industry is changing, favoring larger operations out West.Now, those Vermont farms are running out of ways to survive.
  • Woman with milk jugs
    Local News
    Facing Their Own COVID Crisis, Vermont Dairy Farmers Donate Milk
    John Dillon
    Vermont dairy farmers have donated thousands of gallons of milk to help the hungry even as they face their own COVID-19-driven financial crisis.In St.…
  • A photo of a person wearing a face mask, a red shirt and pants standing on grassy ground, with trees in the background and white chickens pecking nearby.
    Local News
    How Vermont Has Vaccinated Its Farm Workers
    Elodie Reed
    Farm workers are among the communities in Vermont that may face obstacles to accessing a COVID-19 vaccine — due to language barriers, long work hours or not having reliable transportation.With the help of community health partners, however, more than 1,500 farm workers in Vermont have gotten shots. But while the pandemic stretches on, the need for improved health care for farm workers continues.
  • A photo of a person wearing a face mask, a red shirt and pants standing on grassy ground, with trees in the background and white chickens pecking nearby.
    Local News
    Cómo Vermont Vacunó A Sus Agricultores
    Elodie Reed
    Los agricultores, o trabajadores agrícolas, son parte de las comunidades de Vermont que más enfrentan obstáculos para acceder a la vacuna contra el COVID-19, en su mayoría, por barreras de lenguaje, largas jornadas de trabajo o por falta de transporte seguro.Sin embargo, con la ayuda de alianzas de salud comunitaria, 1,500 agricultores en Vermont han obtenido sus dosis. Pero, mientras la pandemia se extiende, persiste la necesidad de mejor atención médica para los agricultores.
  • Two photos side by side showing groups of people outside Hannaford supermarkets holding signs reading “cows don’t milk themselves” and “derechos humanos”.
    Local News
    Why Migrant Justice will campaign outside Hannaford stores on May 1
    Mitch Wertlieb
    On May 1, farmworkers and their advocates will join together to call on Hannaford Supermarkets to join the Milk with Dignity program — for the third year in a row.Milk with Dignity is a program created by Migrant Justice, a human rights organization founded and led by immigrant farmworkers in Vermont. It enlists the resources and market power of companies to improve labor and housing conditions on dairy farms.
  • Two photos side by side showing groups of people outside Hannaford supermarkets holding signs reading “cows don’t milk themselves” and “derechos humanos”.
    Local News
    Por qué Migrant Justice se manifestará frente a las tiendas de Hannaford el 1 de mayo
    Mitch Wertlieb
    El primero de mayo, trabajadores de granja y sus defensores, se van a juntar para pedirle a Hannaford Supermarkets que se una a su programa de Leche con Dignidad por tercer año consecutivo.Leche con Dignidad, en inglés Milk with Dignity, es un programa creado por Migrant Justice — una organización que defiende los derechos humanos, fundada y liderada por agricultores inmigrantes en Vermont. Esta brinda recursos y busca que los líderes de compañías mejoren las condiciones laborales y de alojamiento en su granjas.
Load More