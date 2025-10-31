Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 31, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 44 | 26m 46s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 31, 2025

Aired: 10/30/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 7:29
Washington Week
Which side will face more pressure to end the shutdown?
Which side will face more political pressure to end the shutdown?
Clip: S2025 E44 | 7:29
Watch 15:42
Washington Week
Trump's trade deals and threats to resume nuclear testing
Trump's trade deals in Asia and threats to resume nuclear testing
Clip: S2025 E44 | 15:42
Watch 10:24
Washington Week
How Trump defies all norms of presidential behavior
How Trump defies all norms of presidential behavior
Clip: S2025 E43 | 10:24
Watch 12:26
Washington Week
Trump's unchecked power and unapologetic impunity
Trump's unchecked power and unapologetic impunity
Clip: S2025 E43 | 12:26
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/24/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/24/25
Episode: S2025 E43 | 26:46
Watch 7:49
Washington Week
What the Pentagon press eviction means for military coverage
What the Pentagon press corps eviction means for coverage of the U.S. military
Clip: S2025 E42 | 7:49
Watch 15:35
Washington Week
Can Trump convince Putin to end his war in Ukraine?
Can Trump convince Putin to end his war in Ukraine?
Clip: S2025 E42 | 15:35
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25
Episode: S2025 E42 | 26:46
Watch 6:58
Washington Week
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Clip: S2025 E41 | 6:58
Watch 16:21
Washington Week
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
Clip: S2025 E41 | 16:21
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/24/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/24/25
Episode: S2025 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25
Episode: S2025 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/10/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 10, 2025
Episode: S2025 E41 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/19/25
Episode: S2025 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/12/25
Episode: S2025 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/5/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/5/25
Episode: S2025 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:51
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/29/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/29/25
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25
Episode: S2025 E34 | 26:46