May 1, 2026

Extras
Chittenden County state’s attorney won’t charge ICE protesters | Hospital finances
Gov, Legislature at odds over education reform | Unpaid property taxes strain local budgets
Lawmakers question state law enforcement after ICE raid | Health care bills advance at statehouse
ICE enforcement action leads to protest, violent clashes
Future of Act 73 in jeopardy | New property tax analysis | Town Meeting Day preview
Vermont's school enrollment rapidly declining | Chittenden County's 'accountability court'
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Chittenden County state’s attorney won’t charge ICE protesters | Hospital finances
Gov, Legislature at odds over education reform | Unpaid property taxes strain local budgets
Lawmakers question state law enforcement after ICE raid | Health care bills advance at statehouse
ICE enforcement action leads to protest, violent clashes
Future of Act 73 in jeopardy | New property tax analysis | Town Meeting Day preview
Vermont's school enrollment rapidly declining | Chittenden County's 'accountability court'